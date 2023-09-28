Judge denies Sam Bankman-Fried’s last minute effort to be free amid trial

A federal judge in New York has rejected FTX founder Sam Bankman-Fried’s attempts to stay out of jail pending his upcoming trial on fraud charges.

Bankman-Fried’s attorneys argued that he should be released on bail during the trial to better allow him to prepare with lawyers. While the judge shot down the idea, he extended the number of working hours the cryptocurrency executive has to meet with his attorneys as a compromise.

The trial will look into whether Bankman-Fried is legally responsible for the alleged money laundering and business fraud schemes which brought down FTX last year. It is set to begin on Tuesday

Judge Lewis Kaplan said Bankman-Fried could be a flight risk due to the potentially long sentence he faces, if convicted.

“The closer we get to trial, the more I’m wondering about that,” Kaplan said, according to The Associated Press. “Your client, if there is conviction, could be looking at a very long sentence.”

“If things begin to look bleak — maybe he feels that now — if that were to happen and if he had the opportunity, maybe the time would come that he would seek to flee,” the judge added.

The disgraced executive was returned to jail last month with his bond revoked after Kaplan ruled that he attempted to tamper with witnesses. He was previously held on house arrest at his parent’s home in California with limited internet access.

His attorney argued late last month that Bankman-Fried should be freed because the team was otherwise “unable to adequately prepare” for trial.

They also previously alleged that that he was being treated poorly in jail, including being forced to subsist on just bread, water and peanut butter because the facility would not respect his vegan diet.

The trial is expected to last up to six weeks.

