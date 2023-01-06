Judge denies sentence modification for woman convicted in Floyd OWI deaths

Jan. 5—FLOYD COUNTY — Floyd County Circuit Court has denied reducing prison time for a Louisville woman convicted of driving drunk and killing two adults, a child and an unborn child in Floyd County in March 2020.

Floyd County Circuit Court Judge Terrence Cody, in a document filed on Dec. 30, 2022, took two years off the probated sentence for Taylor Barefoot.

Floyd County Prosecutor Chris Lane said he's glad Judge Cody chose to keep the executed portion of the sentence the same following a sentence modification hearing last month.

"So effectively we advocated that nothing should change. My general rule is when a decision is made as a sentencing or plea agreement, we believe it should stay in effect unless there's extraordinary circumstances under the law," Lane said. "In this particular case, due to the severity of the crime, while initially we did not agree with the decision, now that we are here, our hope was it would stay the same."

Barefoot was charged for the March 7, 2020 deaths of Taylor Cole, 21; Leah Onstott-Dunn, 22; Cole's 3-year-old son Braxton Fields and her unborn child. Onstott-Dunn's 3-year-old child was in the car but survived the crash.

In Feb. 2021 she pleaded guilty to three level 4 felonies for OWI causing death and a level 5 felony for involuntary manslaughter. She was sentenced after a multi-day sentencing hearing to 20 years — 12 to serve in the Indiana Department of Correction and eight on probation.

Based on the judge's decision, she will only have to serve six years of probation, but the incarceration sentence stands.

Barefoot was recommended to participate in the Purposeful Incarceration Program, and if she successfully completed the IDOC substance abuse program, the court said it would consider modifying her sentence.

A hearing was held on Dec. 8 on Barefoot's petition to modify her sentence. News and Tribune news partner WAVE3-TV reported family members of the victims protested outside the Floyd County Courthouse.

Story continues

"Thinking about what we've all lost. It's every time I do stop for a while and think about it it's hard not to cry," Sandra Onstott, stepmother of Leah Onstott-Dunn, told WAVE3-TV. "It's just devastating and nothing can change that. But we just really wanted justice. She needed to see it through."

Cody wrote in his decision that the court "acknowledges Ms. Barefoot's positive rehabilitative accomplishments while incarcerated at the Department of Corrections."

Despite that, he wrote reducing the sentence takes away from the impact of Barefoot's crimes.

"Reducing the executed part of Defendant's sentence would depreciate the seriousness of the harm and loss suffered by the families of Taylor Cole, Braxton Fields, and Leah Onstott-Dunn who were killed in the crash and by Jason Cabrera who survived the crash but lost his Mother (Ms. Onstott- Dunn)," Cody wrote in the decision.

On the night of the crash, evidence and testimony presented during Barefoot's sentencing hearing shows she'd been at a work party on March 7, 2020 in downtown Jeffersonville, where she was seen on video consuming five mixed drinks within two hours and 15 minutes. She drank the last three within 26 minutes, then left the party at 8:43 p.m.

Barefoot eventually entered the Interstate 65 south off ramp the wrong way at Lewis and Clark Parkway in Clarksville, and traveled more than three miles in the wrong direction. At 9:17 p.m. she hit the victim's car head-on around the 5-mile marker on Interstate 265, near the Charlestown Road exit in New Albany.

The three victims were taken to local hospitals and all pronounced dead within two hours of the crash. Barefoot was hospitalized for 13 days for injuries sustained in the crash and went to a women's addiction treatment center in Alabama for six months immediately after.

Barefoot's blood alcohol-content level at the time of the crash was .30.

Under Indiana sentencing guidelines, Barefoot is required to serve 75% of her sentence, or nine years in prison. She's eligible for release in 2030.