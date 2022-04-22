Judge denies sex assault suspect's bid

Apr. 22—ASHLAND — A federal judge has denied a bid for a trucker accused of sexually assaulting two northeastern Kentucky girls to withdraw from his plea agreement.

Judge David L. Bunning wrote in a 14-page opinion released Tuesday that Jimmy Deleon had no standing to have his plea agreement squashed. Since applying to have his plea agreement to do 33 years in prison for the assaults thrown out, Deleon has filed his own motion to the judge claiming he'd been pressured into the deal by his lawyer, describing it as a "take it or leave it" type of scenario.

He also said at the time — with the holidays coming up — he was under emotional distress when he entered into the deal.

Taking a look at the seven factors used to analyze whether a plea agreement can be tossed out, Bunning found almost all factors did not bode well for Deleon.

One factor Bunning pointed out was the time between entering the guilty plea and the time he motioned to have it thrown out — 107 days, to be exact. According to Bunning, within the 6th Circuit, the common practice is 30 days or fewer.

Bunning also observed Deleon was no stranger to the criminal justice system, having had a few brushes with the law when he was younger, and appeared to be educated. He also stated that Deleon's plea hearing showed no indication that he was under duress or taking a plea against his will.

However, the Judge did grant Deleon's motion for a new lawyer — a hearing is scheduled for that on April 25.

