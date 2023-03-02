Judge denies 'stand your ground' defense in fatal shooting at Cantonment Circle K

A Cantonment man was unsuccessful in convincing a judge that he acted in self-defense when he shot and killed another man at a gas station last year.

Charles Tyree Moore II is facing a count of second-degree murder in the fatal shooting of 36-year-old Durrell Palmer at a Circle K on May 23, 2022,

In court Thursday, Moore's defense attorney Craig Brown argued before Circuit Judge John Simon that his client's case should be dismissed based on Florida’s “Stand Your Ground Law.”

Simon disagreed.

“The defendant has no duty to retreat based on our stand your ground law; however, in this case it is relevant that (Moore) testified he was in fear of this man (and) had done things to change his routine, yet when the alleged victim pulls into the parking lot, (Moore) is the one that walks toward the car,” Simon said just before announcing his decision. “That tells the court that he was not in fear at that time and engaged in a conversation with the alleged victim in the case.”

Prior to Palmer’s death on May 23, Palmer made various threats against Moore’s life on social media posts in April 2022, according to the attorneys. Moore testified that he believed Palmer thought he was having an affair with Palmer’s wife.

“’Look man, I don’t have any problem with you or your wife,’” Moore recalled telling Palmer. “I never met (his) wife, we never had sex. She gave me her phone number, but I never used her phone number.”

Moore also said Palmer threatened to find him and his children and said he would “blow his head off.”

The situation came to a head on May 23, 2022, when Palmer drove into the Circle K gas station while Moore was filling his car with gas after taking his daughter to school.

Surveillance from Circle K presented by the attorneys show Palmer and Moore having a discussion at pump 20 just after 7 a.m. Witnesses described the conversation as “heated.”

After a roughly six-minute conversation, the video shows Moore reaching to his waist, pulling out a gun and firing four shots. Escambia County Sheriff’s Office Investigator Lionel Martinez confirmed there were four “defects” in Palmer’s body.

Photos of the crime scene show that Palmer also had a loaded gun, but it was located in the center console of his truck.

After the shooting, Moore drove away from the scene and called 911, giving authorities his location and turning himself in.

Many community members expressed shock at Palmer's death, and described him and an community advocate and organizer who orchestrated projects like Thanksgiving turkey giveaways, Easter egg hunts, job fairs and the Black Lives Matter mural stretched across A Street in Pensacola.

Simon, after hearing Moore's version of events Thursday, noted the “only thing substantiating the defendant’s testimony is the defendant’s testimony himself.” He then denied the motion to dismiss the case.

“It is true that on self-defense, a person is entitled to use that force that is reasonable to prevent imminent harm,” Simon said during the hearing. “In this case, the force used by the defendant was unreasonable given what the video shows and what the witnesses have indicated in the case.

“The court finds that the motion — the stand your ground motion — should be denied, that the state has proven by clear and convincing evidence that the motion should be denied,” Simon added, “and I make those findings and make that ruling.”

Moore's next scheduled court date is May 23, according to court records.

