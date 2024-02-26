Judge denies temporary restraining order against Louisiana lawmakers
Judge denies temporary restraining order against Louisiana lawmakers
Judge denies temporary restraining order against Louisiana lawmakers
Loose-fitting gardening garb just got a big thumbs up from a stylish A-lister.
The NIL world just became even more of a free-for-all.
A clerk for the New York County Supreme Court enters in the judgment for former President Donald Trump’s financial fraud trial and New York Attorney General Letitia James submits paperwork that starts a 30-day countdown until Trump is forced to begin paying off the $464,576,230 civil judgment against him.
Check out where our fantasy analysts have the top third basemen ranked going into the 2024 season.
This powerful puppy can work out stubborn knots and relieve muscle aches — all at a deep discount.
X announced it will block certain accounts and posts in India following executive orders from the government. It is appealing the orders and states that the platform doesn't agree with them.
Novavax has resolved a potentially expensive battle with Gavi, opening up a pathway for the company to get out of the red.
X, formerly known as Twitter, said Wednesday it is withholding specific accounts and posts in India, action it said it disagrees with, in response to executive orders issued by the Indian government. Noncompliance with the executive orders, X said, would have subjected the firm to "potential penalties including significant fines and imprisonment." X's Global Government Affairs said legal restrictions prevent it from publishing the executive orders, but "we believe that making them public is essential for transparency."
Intel will be manufacturing Microsoft's next custom chip using its 18A node process.
In order to make sense of Trump's often-overlapping election and court dates, we’ve put together a comprehensive timeline that is constantly being updated.
A Delaware judge found Tesla’s board wasn't independent enough from Elon Musk. That could make it more difficult to give the CEO what he wants: a new legal home in Texas.
The biggest news stories this morning: Apple Music debuts a monthly version of its annual Replay feature, Tinder is bringing its advanced ID verification system to the US and UK, Apple says the iPhone 15’s battery has double the promised lifespan.
Should you be 25 before you try marijuana? Amid a push for legalization, experts warn about the health consequences for young people.
We hold these truths to be self-evident: Everyone deserves an amazing deal on a computer, including $600 off one gaming machine.
The crushing penalty — which may top $400 million once interest is factored in — could cost Trump all of his available cash.
Apple's AirPods Max over-ear headphones are $100 off in an Amazon sale.
Apple won't be forced to make iMessage interoperate with WhatsApp and other messaging rivals after all, nor will Microsoft face tighter controls on how it can operate its search engine Bing in the European Union after the bloc's lawmakers concluded the services do not meet the bar for designation under the Digital Markets Act (DMA). The Commission also said today that it has closed two other market investigations -- into Microsoft's web browser Edge and online advertising service, Microsoft Advertising -- without finding that they should be designated as so-called "core platform services" under the regulation.
We have pricing for the full 2024 Equinox EV lineup, plus range certification for the all-wheel-drive variants.
Their slip-on design and grippy soles mean you can wear them to the mailbox or out for quick errands.
Per the Association for Advancing Automation (A3), 31,159 industrial robots were purchased by North American companies in 2023, down from 44,196. Certainly there are economic factors driving potential sales, going forward, including many industries’ stated hiring issues.