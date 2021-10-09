Judge denies Thanksgiving trip for Lawrence man charged with motor vehicle homicide

Oct. 9—SALEM, Mass. — A judge denied a request from a Lawrence man charged with motor vehicle homicide to travel to New Hampshire for the Thanksgiving holiday.

Bradley Zucchino, 27, is charged with motor vehicle homicide while drunken driving and related charges following a Jan. 12, 2020 crash in North Andover that killed a mother of four and seriously injured her passenger.

Awaiting trial, Zucchino remains free without bail but must adhere to a series of conditions including wearing a SCRAM unit, a remote alcohol monitor, remaining alcohol free, submitting to random screens and taking his prescribed medication.

On Friday, during a hearing in Salem Superior Court, Zucchino's attorney asked for permission for Zucchino to go to New Hampshire for the upcoming holiday in late November.

But Judge Thomas Dreschler denied the request, noting there is little he could do if Zucchino went to New Hampshire and consumed alcohol. Also, Dreschler said the conditions of Zucchino's release are already reasonable in light of the circumstances.

Zucchino is also facing charges of leaving the scene of an accident causing personal injury or death, speeding and a marked lanes violation.

Yahaira Colon, 30, of North Andover was killed in the Jan. 12, 2020 crash. Her passenger, Jessica Mercado, 32, was also seriously injured.

Colon was killed when the BMW Zucchino was driving slammed into her SUV near Waverly Road at 10:08 p.m., police said.

Mercado suffered a torn aorta, broken femur, knee injuries, broken hip and post traumatic stress disorder, she said previously.

Zucchino's blood alcohol level was .322 to .326, which is four times over the legal limit of .08, according to a police report.

He was also injured in the crash and was visibly bleeding from his nose, according to police.

Zucchino smelled of alcohol and he was taken by ambulance to Lawrence General Hospital, police said.

Mercado told investigators she and Colon "were driving down Waverly Road when an oncoming sedan had swerved in their lane out of nowhere," the report states.

"Colon attempted to avoid the collision but the oncoming car hit them head on causing them to roll over," the report continues.

Colon was pronounced dead at Lawrence General Hospital at 11:28 p.m. Mercado was Medflighted to Boston Medical Center for treatment, according to the report.

