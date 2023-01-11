Judge denies Thomas request for bond lift; cites concerns Thomas taunted a witness

Jan. 11—SOMERSET, Pa. — A court motion to remove suspended District Attorney Jeffrey Thomas' electronic monitoring order was rejected Tuesday.

The case's judge issued the decision after prosecutors said Thomas taunted a potential prosecution witness twice in the past week following court proceedings.

The vulgar insults were directed at an attorney who, as a likely trial witness, Thomas is ordered to avoid contact with, Senior Deputy Attorney General Patrick Schulte said.

In court, Schulte and defense attorney Ryan Tutera briefly discussed having the witness testify about the incident, but the motion was withdrawn.

The act itself wasn't the reason for the brief hearing Tuesday.

Thomas' defense attorneys, Tutera and Eric Jackson Lurie, filed a motion a day earlier seeking to remove Thomas' bond conditions, saying it had been nearly a year since they were imposed.

They called on Thomas' probation officer, Bob Landis, who said he has had no issues with the elected prosecutor that rose to the level of violations.

He also noted that on instances where Thomas had been given court approval to attend special functions — such as a family birthday — there were no troubles either.

Tutera and Lurie cited the financial hardships Thomas is facing, saying he has court bills and a family to care for — while paying $450 per month for his ankle bracelet and alcohol monitoring device.

"He needs to get working," Lurie said, adding that Thomas was recently declined for a new job because of his monitoring device.

But Schulte objected to the motion, saying the devices haven't stopped countless people from finding work.

He cited Thomas "yelling at people" — the other incident following a summary dog law violation matter in court earlier this month — as a reason why he should continue to be supervised.

Thomas' lawyers disagreed, but they were overruled by Creany.

Given Thomas' financial struggles, the judge said he sympathized with his issues paying the monthly monitoring fees, "but I don't know what other means I can put in place (to ensure Thomas cooperates)."

"The comments concern me," Creany said.

Thomas is awaiting trial on sexual assault charges.

In another case, he was also charged with ramming a separate prosecution witness' vehicle and taunting that man last spring before prosecutors dropped the most serious charges and settled the case with Thomas pleading to a traffic violation.