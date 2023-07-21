Judge denies Topeka murder defendant's request for immunity under Stand Your Ground law

A Shawnee County District Court judge bound Serena M. Sanchez over for trial Thursday for intentional second-degree murder while denying her request for self-defense immunity under the Kansas Stand Your Ground law.

Judge Maban Wright scheduled her arraignment to take place at 3 p.m. July 26 for Sanchez, who is accused in the March 6 stabbing death of Rodney D. Clayton, 57, of Topeka, at Sanchez's home at 232 S.W. Harrison.

Defendants at arraignment hearings are expected to enter a plea to any charges they face.

What does the Kansas Stand Your Ground law say?

A Shawnee County District Court judge bound Serena M. Sanchez over for trial Thursday for intentional second-degree murder linked to a stabbing death that occurred at this house at 232 S.W. Harrison.

Kansas' Stand Your Ground law considers a person justified in the use of deadly force against another when the person using force reasonably believes such use of force is necessary to prevent "imminent death or great bodily harm" to themselves or a third party, Sanchez's motion for immunity said.

It said Clayton had been under court order to not contact Sanchez and had just struck her after she stepped in between Clayton and another man, Richard Aldape.

The motion stressed that the law gives prosecutors the burden of proving that the defendant's use of force wasn't justified.

Why did Serena Sanchez say she should have immunity?

Clayton was charged Jan. 6 with crimes that included battery linked to an Oct. 7 incident in which he allegedly punched Sanchez, slapped her in the face and dragged her by the hair.

He was ordered, as a condition of bond, to have no contact with Sanchez.

But Sanchez told Topeka police she invited Clayton into her home March 6 in an effort to reconcile with him.

She said Clayton got into a shoving match with Aldape, Sanchez stepped between them, Clayton hit her in the mouth, she reached into her pocket for the pepper spray she normally kept there and found a knife instead.

What happened after Rodney Clayton was stabbed?

Sanchez said she grabbed the knife and planned to hit Clayton with it while keeping its blade closed, but realized after hitting him that its blade was open and she'd severed an artery in his right shoulder.

Sanchez said she went to talk to her mother while Aldape and other people moved Clayton's body, which police found wrapped tightly in multiple layers of plastic bags outside the house.

Aldape remains on supervised release by the state of Kansas, having been paroled in 2021 after serving time for first-degree murder in the 1994 shooting death in eastern Shawnee County of Sarah Belle Jones, 27.

Why did the prosecution say Serena Sanchez should not have immunity?

In support of assistant Shawnee County District Attorney Shannon Szambecki's assertion that Sanchez shouldn't have immunity, witnesses said Clayton's body was found wrapped in plastic bags, someone apparently cleaned the house after his death and Sanchez only admitted stabbing him after being questioned more than 10 hours.

Aldape didn't move the body, he said at this week's hearing.

That hearing also included testimony from Topeka police Detective Luke Jones, who said Aldape told him Sanchez stabbed Clayton after she confronted him, then Aldape stepped between them.

Jones said Aldape told him that after the stabbing, Sanchez and another person moved Clayton's body.

