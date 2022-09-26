Judge denies trial delay for ex-trooper, three others in Mayfield strip club case

Sep. 26—A former state trooper and three other people accused of running a corrupt organization involving gambling and prostitution at a Mayfield strip club will stand trial as scheduled next week, a Lackawanna County judge ruled Monday.

Judge Michael J. Barrasse denied a motion to postpone the trial of ex-trooper Robert E. Covington Jr. and his co-defendants during a brief hearing.

Covington, 49, Olyphant, and the other defendants — David P. Klem, 41, Archbald; Michael P. Ball, 51, Dalton, and Deanna E. Tallo, 33, Throop — were charged in 2021 after a statewide grand jury investigation into activities at Sinners Swing Gentlemen's Club on Business Route 6.

Investigators alleged Covington and Klem, who were identified as owners of the club, made payments to patrons who won on illegal gambling machines and took a cut of money earned by strippers for performing sexual acts for customers.

Ball, a friend of Covington, participated in the gambling payouts and Tallo worked at the club, the grand jury said.

Each of the defendants faces corrupt organizations, conspiracy and other charges.

Attorneys for Covington, Ball and Tallo all filed motions in county court last week seeking to delay the trial.

In arguing for a postponement at Monday's hearing, Covington's attorney, Gregory Pagano, cited ongoing questions over whether gambling devices like those seized at Sinners Swing are illegal under Pennsylvania law.

He told Barrasse the machines are the subject of civil litigation pending in both Lackawanna County Court and the Pennsylvania Supreme Court.

However, state Assistant Chief Deputy Attorney General Adrian Shchuka asked Barrasse to deny a continuance, saying the commonwealth's position is the illegality of the machines is already well-settled.

Barrasse told the attorneys jury selection will start next Monday at 1 p.m. He said the court will try to expedite the trial with the aim of completing it by Oct. 7.

