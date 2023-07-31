Judge denies Trump’s latest request to quash grand jury report, remove DA from case

A Fulton County judge has denied former President Donald Trump’s latest request to quash the special purpose grand jury report and remove the DA and her office from the case.

Fulton County Superior Court Judge Robert McBurney handed down the denial Monday morning.

McBurney ruled that Trump and Cathy Latham, an “alternate” GOP elector who joined the former president’s motion, do not have legal standing to mount a challenge before any indictments are announced.

“The movants’ asserted ‘injuries’ that would open the doors of the courthouse to their claims are either insufficient or else speculative and unrealized,” McBurney wrote. “They are insufficient because, while being the subject (or even target) of a highly publicized criminal investigation is likely an unwelcome and unpleasant experience, no court ever has held that that status alone provides a basis for the courts to interfere with or halt the investigation.”

The move comes just weeks ahead of when Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis is expected to announce charges in the investigation into potential criminal interference in the 2020 Georgia presidential election.

Just last week, barricades were placed outside the Fulton County Courthouse in anticipation of the charges.

Two grand juries have been seated and one of them is currently hearing testimony in the case. The two juries will serve two-month terms, meeting two days a week, and will take up a number of criminal cases.

“You have an important role over the next two months,” McBurney told the gathered jurors when they were seated. “You’re going to be considering a number of potential criminal cases. If you find probable cause, you might true bill. If you don’t find probable cause, equally, you must not true bill.”

Willis began her investigation more than two years ago after Trump’s phone call with Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger.

But that investigation has expanded to include Rudy Giuliani and others’ false testimony before a State Senate subcommittee, the false electors meeting, and even an alleged break-in at the Coffee County elections office.

It’s expected that one of the two grand juries could hear evidence in this case between July 31 and Aug. 18, with potential indictments unsealed in the days afterward.

