Judge denies Twitter effort to reveal US surveillance requests

Twitter has been thwarted in its six-year battle to offer greater transparency for US surveillance requests. District Judge Yvonne Gonalez Rogers has denied Twitter’s request for a summary judgment allowing it to reveal more details of the national security letters (NSLs) it receives, including the exact number instead of a range. The judge simultaneously granted the government’s request to dismiss the lawsuit, noting that the Department of Justice had made confidential declarations successfully convincing her that revealing the exact number of NSLs would likely produce “grave or imminent harm” to national security.

A Twitter spokesperson told Engadget that the social network was “disappointed” with the verdict and would continue to “fight for transparency,” pointing to its twice-a-year transparency report as an example. It didn’t say if it intended to challenge the dismissal. You can read the full statement below.

The 2014 lawsuit followed months of unsuccessful negotiations for greater transparency in the wake of Edward Snowden’s leaks revealing much about US surveillance activities, including online. Twitter, along with other internet giants, had argued that providing more details would help users understand government activity and protect freedom of expression. The government’s argument appears to revolve around concerns that exact numbers would reveal specific activity, such as investigation into particular terrorist cells. True or not, it’s clear the row over transparency isn’t over even with this ruling.