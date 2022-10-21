Judge denies Warner's request to reduce $1 million bond in fatal DUI trial

In Henry County Circuit Court Thursday, Judge James Cosby denied a motion that would have reduced a Kewanee woman’s bond amount or allowed her to go free with a monitoring device.

Warner, 18, is currently in custody of the Henry County Jail on a $1 million bond and charged with two counts of Aggravated DUI over a Sept. 5, 2021 vehicular crash that left Garry and Leah Kelly, both 42, of Moline, dead.

The motion for a bond reduction or modification of bond conditions is a second bite of the apple for the defense. Judge Cosby denied a similar motion to reduce bond filed last year by Warner’s former attorney, William Gullberg.

Attorney Kevin Sullivan told the court that while the bond issue was settled before, his client has medical conditions that require attention and have yet to be addressed. Sullivan said the move several months ago to transfer Warner from the Mary Davis Detention Home in Galesburg to the Henry County Jail was done to facilitate medical appointments, but his client has been unable to see any doctors.

Two pressing issues include impacted wisdom teeth and symptoms that point to a colon or rectal issue, which Sullivan said was brought to the attention of the Henry County State’s Attorney by officials at the Mary Davis Home when Warner was confined there.

Sullivan said that he was informed by the Henry County Sheriff’s Department that they don’t address dental problems. While Sullivan said he had no problem with how State’s Attorney Catherine Runty was responding to his client’s medical needs, he did take issue with the sheriff’s lack of response.

“As time marches on, I’m concerned my client’s condition will worsen,” said Sullivan. “I don’t see anything happening with the sheriff,” adding that the State’s Attorney can’t force the sheriff to comply.

Henry County Assistant State’s Attorney Katie Reynolds appeared in lieu of Runty and objected to the motion, reminding the court of the seriousness of the charges and the fact that while in custody, Warner does have access to medical services and that the nurse can set up appointments for necessary medical problems.

Sullivan pushed back saying that Warner had seen the nurse twice, yet no appointments, especially for a colonoscopy, had been made.

“This could be a big deal, judge,” Sullivan said, referring to the potential seriousness of his client’s medical symptoms.

Judge Cosby agreed with Sullivan that part of the reason for placing Warner in the jail was to facilitate medical issues and that placement was based on agreements between both the state and the defense. Cosby then clarified that Sullivan was asking for either release with an ankle monitor or for the court to lower the bond amount.

“I’m not going to do either of those things,” the judge said, adding that he didn’t believe he had the authority to intervene with the sheriff. “I am going to ask that both sides work together.”

The next pretrial motion is scheduled for Nov. 17.

This article originally appeared on Star Courier: Judge nixes Warner request to reduce $1 million bond in fatal DUI trial