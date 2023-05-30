Judge denies Wisner Desmaret's motion for new trial in 2018 slaying of FMPD officer

A new trial motion filed on behalf of a Fort Myers man accused fatally shooting a Fort Myers Police officer was denied.

Lee Circuit Judge Robert Branning denied the motion on Tuesday afternoon. A jury spared Desmaret the death penalty and he faces a mandatory sentence of life in prison in the 2018 death of Adam Jobbers-Miller, 29.

He faces sentencing on Monday.

Lee Hollander, who remained standby counsel for Wisner Desmaret, 34, during his capital murder trial, filed the motion.

The motion, filed April 26, claimed the court made a mistake by finding Desmaret competent to stand trial on two occasions — Jan. 22, 2020, and Feb. 16, 2021; allowing Desmaret to represent himself despite admitting on record during trial he was hearing and listening to 'voices;' and denying Desmaret's pretrial motion for change of venue filed Aug. 16, 2022.

Hollander will now request either a new trial or a judgment of acquittal on the charges.

Desmaret had represented himself in the trial. His family had expressed concern, citing Desmaret's mental health.

