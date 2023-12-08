Judge detained on bribery charges as probe intensifies into overturned ruling in Boguslaev case

On November 29, four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal were exposed for receiving illegal benefits

The High Anti-Corruption Court of Ukraine has imposed a pre-trial restriction on another judge of the Kyiv Court of Appeal, Viktor Hlynianyi, the press service of the Specialized Anti-Corruption Prosecutor's Office reported on Facebook on Dec. 8.

The preventive measure was imposed at the request of a Special Anti-corruption Prosecutor’s Office prosecutor.

Read also: Motor Sich President Boguslaev cooperated with ‘DPR’ terrorists, SBU says

The High Anti-Corruption Court granted the motion and confined the judge to custody with an alternative of bail of UAH 4.99 million ($136,044), with the imposition of appropriate procedural obligations.

The preventive measure is valid for 60 days.

The High Anti-Corruption Court remanded Kyiv Court of Appeal Judge Yuriy Slyva on Dec. 6 in custody with the option of posting bail of UAH 2.5 million ($68,055).

The High Council of Justice allowed four judges of the Kyiv Court of Appeal to be taken into custody. These are judges Vyacheslav Dziubin, Ihor Palenyka, Viktor Hlynianyi, and Yuriy Slyva.

Read also: Ukraine seizes $320 million in assets of former Motor Sich leadership

They are reportedly suspected of taking a bribe for the decision to cancel the seizure of property in the case of Vyacheslav Boguslaev, the former head of Motor Sich, who was charged with treason.

Ukraine’s SBU security service detained Boguslaev on Oct. 22, 2022, as part of a case of the company's illegal supply of military goods to Russian attack aircraft.

The Shevchenkivskyi District Court of Kyiv remanded Boguslaev in custody on Oct. 24. According to Radio Liberty’s investigative project Skhemy, he has had Russian citizenship since 2000 and an apartment in Moscow since 2002.

On Nov. 4, Ukraine’s SBU security service arrested Boguslaev's property worth almost UAH 1 billion ($27.2 million). On Nov. 7, Prime Minister Denys Shmyhal announced that Motor Sich, along with a number of other strategic enterprises, would work around the clock for Ukraine's defense.

Read also: Suspected collaborator and former Motor Sich head blocked transfer of helicopter to Ukrainian intelligence, in released phone conversations

On March 28, Boguslaev was also charged with obstructing the lawful activities of the Armed Forces and other military formations (Article 114-1 of the Criminal Code of Ukraine).

According to law enforcement, he ordered to remove the blades from helicopters so that they could not be used by the defenders of Ukraine. Boguslaev is still in custody.

According to Skhemy, the former Motor Sich president asked to be handed over to Russia as part of an exchange.

In October 2023, the SBU seized assets of Boguslaev and his accomplice, Oleh Dziuba, head of Motor Sich's foreign economic activity department, worth more than UAH 12 billion ($326.7 million).

We’re bringing the voice of Ukraine to the world. Support us with a one-time donation, or become a Patron!

Read the original article on The New Voice of Ukraine