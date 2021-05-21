Judge detains man tied to Aryan Brotherhood triple homicide

May 20—ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. — A federal judge on Thursday granted a motion to detain a man tied to a recent triple homicide involving the Aryan Brotherhood.

Richard "Sky" Kuykendall, 41, is charged with being a felon in possession of a firearm in the May 12 case that involved the deaths of Brandon Torres, 44, James Fisher, 41, and Michael Sanchez, 33.

The three dead men — identified in court records as members of the Aryan Brotherhood prison gang — were found in a bullet-riddled car outside a Northeast Albuquerque hospital. Authorities say Kuykendall may have killed one of the men and dropped the car off at the hospital before leaving the scene.

Court records state that the FBI believes Kuykendall was part of a conspiracy to "assault or kill" someone inside the car. However, the agency doesn't think the "co-conspirators" expected the shooting to begin when it did.

Authorities believe the incident was motivated by the Aryan Brotherhood and suspect Kuykendall — due to his tattoos and involvement — is a member of the "secretive gang."

"The nature and circumstances of this offense can be summed up in two words: brazen violence. In less than two minutes, three men were shot to death in an alley," federal prosecutors wrote in a motion to detain Kuykendall.

The incident, caught on surveillance video, played out in an alleyway behind a Northeast Albuquerque pizza place.

The video shows a car pull up, and Kuykendall trying to get in the back seat when Sanchez fires at him from inside. Kuykendall moves around the car as more gunfire erupts out the windows.

The video shows Kuykendall get into the back seat with Sanchez and then he emerges, seconds later, holding an object and walks toward a dumpster. He then got into the driver's seat, on top of Torres, and drove to Presbyterian Kaseman Hospital near Wyoming and Constitution NE.

Police later found a gun by the dumpster and, at the hospital, a loaded pistol under Torres' seat and a "locked back," emptied, pistol beside Sanchez in the back seat. Authorities say Sanchez had been shot in the head at point-blank range.

"While (Kuykendall) may not have been solely responsible for the deaths of all three men, he maneuvered his way (through gunshots) into the backseat with (Sanchez) who died as a result of a contact wound to the side of his head," prosecutors wrote.

The Albuquerque Police Department SWAT team arrested Kuykendall May 14 at a home near Copper and Tramway after firing tear gas into the home and ordering him to come out.

Kuykendall told detectives he was going to sell the three men drugs when the shooting occurred and, according to court records, was "unclear as to why the shooting started or any motive."

He said he threw the pistol in the dumpster and he was concerned that a "kid might find it or someone could use it to rob or kill someone."

Kuykendall requested an attorney soon after.