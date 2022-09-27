Judge to determine sentence in vehicular assault case

Sep. 26—Criminal Court Judge Gary McKenzie will determine how a two-year sentence in a vehicular assault case will be served at a sentencing hearing scheduled for Nov. 15.

On Sept. 9, Kyle Mitchell Fearing, 36, pleaded guilty to an information charging vehicular assault in connection with a Sept. 2, 2021, vehicle crash in which two children were in a vehicle that wrecked. One of the children suffered injuries.

Fearing pleaded guilty to an information and accepted a two-year sentence, with loss of driving privileges for one year. He must attend alcohol safety education classes and forfeits items seized during the arrest.

As a Range 1 offender, Fearing is facing any sentence to be served at 30%. Options for the judge include serving the balance of the two years, serving a portion of the two years followed by supervised probation and supervised probation for the length of two years.

In other cases on the docket, the following took place:

Arraignment

—Nathan Allen Bowman, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, forgery and criminal simulation, continued to Oct. 4.

—Jason Edward Breeding, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Breeding and continued to Oct. 4.

—Jonathan Kendrick Cravens, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, reportedly in custody in Fentress County, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Rachel Renee Cravens, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Cravens and continued to Nov. 9.

—Tonya Marie Davis, two counts of burglary, auto burglary, assault on a first responder, vandalism of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing, Jeff Vires appointed to represent Davis and continued to Nov. 9.

—Margaret Lindsay Fitzgerald, introducing contraband into a penal institution, simple possession of meth and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.

—Susan Elizabeth Floster, possession of a Schedule VI drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of 20-99 marijuana plants and simple possession, Patrick Hayes appointed to represent Floster and continued to Nov. 15.

—Kevin Wayne Flynn, driving under the influence, failure to render aid and no proof of insurance, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Flynn and continued to Nov. 15.

—Arie Hamilton, aggravated assault on a first responder, resisting a stop, arrest or search and possession of a handgun by a felon, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Hamilton and continued to Nov. 15.

—Timothy Hayton II, fourth offense driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 15 at which time Hayton is to return to court with an attorney.

—Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, theft of property of $60,000 to $250,000, continued to Oct. 4.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, continued to Oct. 4.

—Jedidiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., aggravated assault, continued to Nov. 9.

—Jesse Drew Johnson, two counts of burglary, auto burglary, resisting a stop, arrest or search, vandalism of up to $1,000 and criminal trespassing, continued to Oct. 4.

—Courtney Rae Maynor, burglary, continued to Oct. 4.

—Donald Dale McDonough, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000 and theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Paul Richard Mills, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, aggravated assault, especially aggravated robbery, especially aggravated kidnapping, especially aggravated burglary, theft of property of $2,500 to $10,000 and theft of property of up to $1,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Randolph and continued to Dec. 2.

—John William Sharpe, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Sharpe and continued to Oct. 4.

—Adam Brian Smith, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, possession of drug paraphernalia and reckless driving, continued to Nov. 9.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, resisting a stop, arrest or search, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 9.

—Sharlene Kay Warner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon and possession of drug paraphernalia, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Warner with $100 fee assessed and continued to Nov. 9.

Deadline docket

—Melissa Ann Baker, two counts of possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, evading arrest, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Brand Wyatt Barnes, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500, theft of property of up to $1,000, forgery and criminal impersonation, bond set at $2,500 and continued to Nov. 9.

—Jase Al Ray Bowman, simple possession and driving under the influence, continued to Oct. 4.

—Shannon Corbett Bradshaw, burglary and theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Nov. 9.

—Jacob Elliott Crisman, driving under the influence, continued to Nov. 9.

—Guillermo Miguel Francisco Jr., reckless endangerment, continued to Nov. 9.

—Joseph Michael Grimme, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, domestic assault, failure to render aid at an injury crash, violation of a protective order and driving on a revoked license, continued to Oct. 4.

—Robert Lee Howard IV, two counts of possession of methamphetamine with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a Schedule II drug with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of a weapon by a felon, two counts of simple possession, possession of drug paraphernalia an two counts of driving on a revoked license, Kyle Cokkinias appointed to represent Howard and continued to Nov. 9.

—Kiley Lewis Kausner, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 9.

—William Michael Lance, tampering with evidence and simple possession of meth, continued to Dec. 5.

—Joe Grant Lane, driving under the influence, continued to Oct. 4.

—Derek Alan Litman, possession of a weapon by a felon, possession of a handgun while under the influence, driving under the influence, simple possession and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Nov. 15.

—Raymond Vance Manning, burglary, continued to Oct. 3.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver and possession of drug paraphernalia, continued to Oct. 4.

—Brian Daniel McNeal, fourth offense driving under the influence, second offense driving on a revoked license and driving on a revoked license, continued to Oct. 4.

—Daniel Glenn McNeal, driving under the influence, continued to Oct. 4.

—Joshua Randal Presley, burglary, theft of property of $10,000 to $60,000, two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, theft of merchandise of up to $1,000, criminal simulation, driving under the influence and simple possession of meth, continued to Oct. 4.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, theft of property of $1,000 to $2,500 and two counts of theft of property of up to $1,000, continued to Oct. 4.

—Jose Luis Rodriguez, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, continued to Nov. 9.

—Pedro Lucas Santizo, rape of a child, continued to Oct. 4 for interpreter.

—Brandon Dewayne Shell Jr., possession of a Schedule II drug for sale and/or delivery, continued to Oct. 4.

—Christy Diane Sherrill, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, possession of drug paraphernalia and use of a substance to falsify a drug test, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Christopher Dean Thomas, fifth offense driving under the influence, reckless endangerment and second offense driving on a revoked license, continued to Oct. 4.

—Michael Shawn Walker, possession of meth with intent to sell and/or deliver, introducing contraband into a penal institution and simple possession, trial set for next week canceled and continued to Oct. 4.

—Jeffery Dean Winningham, burglary, theft of property of up to $1,000 and simple possession of meth, continued to Nov. 9.

Report with attorney

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, aggravated assault and domestic assault, Ivy Mayberry appointed to represent Dunn and continued to Oct. 4.

—Robert Sean Newman, driving under the influence, motion hearing set for Nov. 9.

Probation violations

—David Wayne Chennault, probation violation hearing continued to Nov. 9.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, probation violation hearing continued to Oct. 4.

Continued boundover

The following persons have cases pending action of the Cumberland County Grand Jury and unless otherwise noted, all are continued to the arraignment docket on Oct. 4.

—Amy Michelle Arnold, two cases.

—Melissa Ann Baker, two cases.

—Brandon Wyatt Barnes, one case.

—Nathan Allen Bowman, two cases.

—Jason Edward Breeding, Public Defender's Office appointed to represent Breeding; one case.

—Jamie Rose Carter, one case.

—Scottie Lee Caudill, one case.

—Johnathan Kendrick Cravens, one case.

—Joseph Daniel Dunn, one case.

—Richard Tyler Hodgin, two cases.

—Austin Tyler Johnny Hofmeister, three cases.

—Michael Lee Hopkins, one case.

—Jeddiah Josiah Allan Hoskins Jr., one case.

—Jason Thomas Hyder, one case, remanded back to General Sessions Court.

—Jesse Drew Johnson, two cases.

—Aaron Wayne Letner, one case.

—Lekeshia Dawn Martin, two cases.

—John Richard McCartt, one case.

—Richard Thomas Miller, one case.

—Eileen Lynne Baragona Norris, one case.

—Joshua Randal Presley, two cases.

—Marvin Joe-Lee Randolph, one case.

—Kyle Odell Redmon, one case, forfeiture and capias issued for failure to appear, ten days in jail and ordered held for bond hearing.

—Timmy Lee Roberts, one case.

—Perry Byron Swafford, one case, dropped.

—Robert Charles Taylor, one case.

—Alan Michael Unser, one case.

—Crystal Elaine Wachenheim, three cases.

—George Ryan Webb, two cases.

