Judge Dies After Being Gunned Down Outside His Maryland Home: Reports

A homicide investigation is underway after a judge died following an apparent shooting on the driveway of his home in Maryland, reports say. The Washington County Sheriff’s Office said it responded to reports of a shooting at around 8 p.m. on Thursday night in Hagerstown. The victim—identified as Maryland Circuit Court Judge Andrew Wilkinson, 52—had “what appeared to be gunshot wounds.” He was rushed to a medical facility where he later died, the sheriff’s office said. According to WJLA, Maryland State Police troopers were “in the process of being dispatched to protect other judges” Thursday night. No arrests have been announced in connection with Wilkinson’s death. “Judge Wilkinson was an exceptional judge and was a pillar in our community,” Neil C. Parrott, a former delegate in the Maryland House of Delegates, said in a statement. “The events tonight are catastrophic for Washington County, for Maryland, and for our justice system.”

