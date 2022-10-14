Judge dismisses 1 of 5 counts against Trump dossier source

Manuel Balce Ceneta/AP Photo
12
Associated Press
·2 min read

ALEXANDRIA, Va. — A judge on Friday tossed out one of of five counts against a think-tank analyst charged with lying to the FBI about his role in the creation of a flawed dossier about former President Donald Trump.

The remaining four counts against Igor Danchenko will go to a jury Monday after prosecutors and the defense rested their cases Friday. But Judge Anthony Trenga reserved the right to toss out the other four counts regardless of what the jury decides.

In the count that was tossed out, prosecutors alleged that Danchenko lied to the FBI when he told an agent that he never talked with a Democratic operative named Charles Dolan about the information in the dossier.

As it turns out, there was evidence that Dolan and Danchenko had discussed the information over email. Defense attorneys argued that Danchenko’s response was literally true because they did not talk orally, and the question the FBI agent asked specifically referenced talking.

Trenga agreed, and he said that accepting the prosecution’s argument that the question had a broader context than mere talking would result in “divorcing words from their common meaning.”

In the remaining counts that will go forward, prosecutors argue that Danchenko fabricated interactions with a supposed source named Sergei Millian, who was a former president of the Russian-American Chamber of commerce.

Defense lawyers say Danchenko received an anonymous call from a person he believed to be Millian, and that Danchenko was forthright from the beginning that while he suspected the call came from Millian he was not certain.

Danchenko is being prosecuted by Special Counsel John Durham, who was appointed by then-Attorney General William Barr to investigate any misconduct in the FBI’s investigation of the Trump campaign and its alleged ties to Russia.

Danchenko is the third person to be prosecuted by Durham. It is the first of Durham’s cases that delves deeply into the origins of the “Steele dossier,” which alleged connections between Trump’s 2016 presidential campaign and the Kremlin. and which Trump derided as fake news and a political witch hunt.

Durham’s other two cases resulted in an acquittal and a guilty plea with a sentence of probation.

Testimony this week at trial has highlighted Durham’s difficulty in proving his allegations. Two key FBI witnesses for the prosecution ended up providing testimony that was highly favorable to Danchenko, resulting in the unusual spectacle of Durham seeking to eviscerate the credibility of his own witnesses on re-direct.

Recommended Stories

  • Danchenko trial: Dem operative admits he lied about source of Manafort, Lewandowski info included in dossier

    Democrat operative Charles Dolan testified Thursday that he lied to Igor Danchenko in 2016 about the source of information that later was included in the anti-Trump dossier.

  • Opinion: The Jan. 6 Hearings Make Trump Look Guilty. But, Does It Matter?

    Despite damning evidence against the former president of the United States, it's most likely that nothing will happen to him because nothing ever does.

  • Pollster Frank Luntz concerned increasing number of candidates won’t accept election results

    Pollster Frank Luntz said he is worried about an increasing number of candidates not accepting the results of elections in close races. Luntz said in an interview on Friday on Bloomberg Television’s “Balance of Power with David Westin” that he is seeing in polling and focus groups that there is an “unprecedented level” of distrust…

  • Sam Bankman-Fried Says He Won’t Spend $1B on Political Races—Despite 'Dumb Quote'

    The billionaire FTX CEO now says he'll be pausing his political spending until further notice.

  • Schumer said during Jan. 6 insurrection that Trump statement telling rioters to leave was ‘BS’

    Senate Majority Leader Charles Schumer (D-N.Y.) said during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection that then-President Trump’s statement telling the rioters to leave the Capitol was “BS.” CNN aired footage that filmmaker Alexandra Pelosi, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s (D-Calif.) daughter, took on the day of the insurrection on “Anderson Cooper 360” on Thursday. Schumer and Pelosi…

  • Proud Boys member from Rockaway pleads guilty to charges from Capitol riot

    Shawn Price, of Rockaway Township, admitted he and other Proud Boys members pushed into police officers who were attempting to restrain the crowd.

  • Respiratory illnesses have spiked among children. Here's what parents need to know.

    Children’s hospitals in major U.S. cities have been reporting unusually high numbers of sick patients with respiratory illnesses caused by viruses other than the coronavirus. These include respiratory syncytial virus (RSV), enteroviruses (EV) and rhinovirus (RV), which mostly cause cold-like symptoms such as a runny nose, coughing, sneezing and fever. Yahoo News spoke to Dr. Michael Chang, pediatric infectious diseases specialist at UTHealth Houston and Children’s Memorial Hermann Hospital about why these winter viruses may be surging earlier than usual, as well as what parents can do to best protect their children.

  • Fox Contributor Faces Backlash After Blaming His $28 Taco Bell Order on Inflation

    Scott Martin defended his stance even after viewers commented that spending $28 at Taco Bell for lunch was nearly impossible

  • U.S. Senate Democrats cite insufficient election workers ahead of midterms

    A group of U.S. Senate Democrats sounded the alarm over a lack of election workers ahead of the Nov. 8 midterm voting, citing threats and harassment as hurdles to recruiting crucial staff. In an Oct. 6 letter to the U.S. Election Assistance Commission, 13 Senate Democrats and two independents aligned with Democrats called for the federal agency to step up efforts to support states in recruiting workers needed to run next month's midterm elections. Republicans are optimistic of seizing control of the U.S. House of Representatives and possibly even the Senate, which are narrowly controlled by Democrats currently.

  • Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids jail time in forcible touching case

    Cuba Gooding Jr. has been hit with a number of misconduct allegations over the last few years involving unwanted groping and forcible touching, leading to one criminal case. Back in April, Gooding entered a guilty plea to a lesser charge of forcibly kissing a woman who was working at a nightclub in 2018, and after six months of “alcohol and behavior modification counseling,” his plea agreement has been accepted by a prosecutor.

  • Jimmy Fallon Draws Wacky Parallel Between Trump And Michael Myers

    "The Tonight Show" host found ways to tie the former president to a Whopper and a "Halloween" villain in a segment on Thursday.

  • Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. avoids criminal record in Manhattan sex abuse case

    Actor Cuba Gooding Jr. pleaded guilty on Thursday to a single count of harassment under an agreement with prosecutors sparing him any jail time while disposing of a criminal case that stemmed from allegations by several women of sexual misconduct. The second-degree harassment citation, classified as a non-criminal violation in New York state's penal code, akin to trespassing, will remain on Gooding's record, but his guilty plea in April to a more serious criminal misdemeanor of forcible touching will be expunged, a spokesperson for the Manhattan district attorney said. Gooding, 54, was permitted to withdraw his earlier plea after prosecutors affirmed in court that had met the terms of April's conditional plea deal by remaining in court-ordered alcohol and behavior modification treatment for six months with no further arrests.

  • Georgia’s Senate Race Was Already Tight. Enter Libertarian Candidate Chase Oliver

    (Bloomberg) -- A Libertarian candidate is on track to push Georgia into another run-off election for a US Senate seat, leaving control of the upper chamber uncertain for weeks after the Nov. 8 midterms.Most Read from BloombergWorld Faces New Threats From Fast-Mutating Omicron VariantsStocks Surge in Wild Ride After CPI Data Selloff: Markets WrapKroger Wants to Merge With Albertsons to Create US Grocery GiantCore US Inflation Rises to 40-Year High, Securing Big Fed HikeStocks Sink on Inflation Su

  • Italy lower house elects pro-Putin right-winger as speaker

    ROME (Reuters) -A pro-Russia, anti-gay politician was elected speaker of Italy's lower house of parliament on Friday, a day after a nationalist lawmaker who collects fascist memorabilia became speaker of the Senate. The twin votes followed last month's parliamentary election which was won by a trio of conservative parties - Giorgia Meloni's Brothers of Italy, Matteo Salvini's League and Forza Italia, which is led by former premier Silvio Berlusconi. Meloni is expected to be named prime minister before the end of the month but putting together a cabinet is proving much more difficult than expected, with Berlusconi in particular furious over her refusal to satisfy his requests for key cabinet posts.

  • Donald Trump's Latest Legal Battle May Finally Force Him to Confront His Jan. 6 Actions

    Donald Trump is navigating quite a few legal situations right now, but the January 6, 2021, subpoena that is coming his way may finally force him to confront how he played a role in the insurrection. By consistently claiming the election was stolen, and then being a major part of an effort to overturn the […]

  • Ohio Republicans appeal congressional map to U.S. Supreme Court

    Ohio Republicans announced they will appeal the congressional map to the U.S. Supreme Court.

  • White Supremacists Are Doing Backflips Over Kanye West’s Antisemitism

    While many conservative commentators struggle to reject the rapper's antisemitic posts, the far right has leapt to give him their full endorsement

  • Death toll after attack on Zaporizhzhia on 8-9 October increases to 15

    UKRAINSKA PRAVDA - FRIDAY, 14 OCTOBER 2022, 20:56 The bodies of 15 people have already been found under the rubble of a high-rise building in Zaporizhzhia that was hit by a Russian rocket on the night of 8-9 October.

  • With Subpoena, Jan. 6 Committee Plays Off Trump's Competing Instincts

    The committee's subpoena could appeal to Trump's love of the limelight and desire to avoid looking weak, but he's unlikely to take the bait.

  • It's time to take Kim Jong Un and his nuclear threats seriously

    Kim Jong Un remains focused on reunifying Korea – on his terms. Anthony Wallace/AFP via Getty ImagesAs the West frets over the possibility of Vladimir Putin turning to nuclear weapons in Ukraine, there is a risk that similar threats posed by another pariah leader are not being treated as seriously – those of North Korea’s Kim Jong Un. The isolationist East Asian nation has conducted seven nuclear-capable missile blasts over the course of 15 days, from Sept. 25 to Oct. 9, 2022. One flew over Japa