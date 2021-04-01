Judge dismisses 8 charges against Bibby, Cook

Mar. 31—OTTUMWA — Attorneys for Michael Bibby and Dalton Cook seemed to concede their clients' guilt to some charges. They focused their closing arguments Wednesday on telling the jury there was no intent to kill.

Before closing arguments began Wednesday, the jury's work was made substantially easier. After the jury went home Tuesday, Judge Joel Yates sided with defense attorneys that there isn't evidence of an intent to murder eight of the police officers named in charging documents.

That decision wiped away eight counts of attempted murder of a police officer, reducing the number of verdicts the jury would need to render between the two defendants from 26 to 10. It also reduces the maximum sentence Bibby and Cook face from 310 years each to 110 years each, if they are convicted of all counts.

Both are charged in connection with events on Aug. 3, 2018: a botched armed robbery at 831 S. Lillian St. in Ottumwa, and an ensuing shootout with police as they attempted to evade arrest near Liberty Elementary School.

Following closing arguments, it seemed there was no contention from any attorneys that Bibby and Cook were among the three men involved that day. The third man, David Roy White, was killed in the shootout.

In fact, attorneys Bob Breckenridge and Jeffrey Powell both argued to the jury that their clients could be reasonably found to be guilty of three of the charges: willful injury of robbery victim Colt Stewart, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

However, they argued the state didn't prove that it was the intent of anyone that day to kill Stewart or Tom McAndrew, the chief of police at the time.

"He (Cook) is responsible through joint criminal conduct for willful injury, not attempted murder," Breckenridge said to the jury Wednesday. "For the robbery and burglary, he's already admitted he was part of those, and you will find appropriately."

Breckenridge, who represents Cook, said evidence showed his client was running away from the group when Bibby fired a shot toward McAndrew's police vehicle in the field south of Liberty Elementary School. The shot shattered McAndrew's front passenger-side window.

Story continues

"They (the state) cannot prove beyond a reasonable doubt an intent to kill," Breckenridge said.

Powell, who represents Bibby, struck a similar tone and conclusion in his closing.

"One thing that is not suggested by the proof in this case is an intent to kill," Powell argued.

He also argued the "correct offense" to find Bibby guilty of is willful injury of Stewart, first-degree robbery and first-degree burglary.

Wapello County Attorney Reuben Neff had a much different view of the case.

He said the evidence shows two shots were fired at the scene on Lillian Street. One that hit Stewart and badly injured him. Another fired by Bibby intended to "finish the job," he argued.

Given that, Neff argued, the jury should determine through context and circumstantial evidence that Bibby later intended to kill McAndrew when he fired at his police vehicle in the field.

"It's clear the defendant was aiming to hit him," Neff said. "And with that type of weapon, with those types of actions preceding it, you have all the context necessary to find beyond a reasonable doubt that he (Bibby) intended to kill Chief McAndrew."

Neff argued the intent to kill that day is clear. "They intended to kill people that day," Neff said. "They shot at people. They intended to kill Colt Stewart specifically. They intended to kill Tom McAndrew specifically. Thankfully, they are dumb enough and terrible enough at committing crimes that they failed."

Neff also dispelled the notion that Cook had stopped being a participant by the time McAndrew's vehicle was fired upon by Bibby.

"This is Dalton Cook sticking it out to the very end," Neff said. "He doesn't really separate himself until after McAndrew's windshield is shot out, and just so happens to be more athletic than his two co-defendants and high-tails it southwest."

Neff urged the jury to return guilty verdicts on all five counts.

Willful injury is a class C felony, punishable by up to 10 years in prison. The other four counts are all class B felonies, each punishable by up to 25 years in prison.

The jury will return at 8:30 a.m. Thursday to begin their deliberations.

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.