Judge dismisses Boone County's biggest meth case

Jun. 28—A judge has dismissed the case against a man accused of having the largest amount of methamphetamine ever found in one place in Boone County.

Whitestown police in April 2022 arrested a Gary man driving on Interstate 65 with more than 10 pounds of meth in his vehicle, according to court records. Ten pounds represents roughly 45,000 individual uses, or doses.

Police believed Jordan A. Huff, 26, was taking the meth from Atlanta, Ga., to Chicago and estimated the drug's street value at $130,000, according to a probable cause affidavit.

Ten pounds could be found in any major American city, but Atlanta and Chicago are among cities known as the nation's drug hubs, Lebanon Police Detective Eric Adams, who is a member of the Hamilton-Boone County Drug Task Force, said at the time. Other drug hubs include Los Angeles, Phoenix, New York and large cities in Texas, he said.

Just last week, the Boone County Special Response Team was part of a federal team that arrested 16 suspects in a weapons, fentanyl, and meth trafficking operation that moved guns and drugs from Arizona to the Indianapolis area. Investigators confiscated more than 72 pounds, enough to potentially kill 500,000 people, according to the Drug Enforcement Agency.

Huff was arrested in 2022 and bonded out of the Boone County Jail in three days. He was charged with dealing in meth, a level 2 felony; possession of meth, a level 3 felony,; and possession of marijuana, a class B misdemeanor.

His trial was scheduled for this month, but the Boone County Prosecutor's Office filed a motion to dismiss the case without prejudice, saying in the motion, "The state declines to prosecute at this time due to evidentiary issues." No other explanation was given.

Cases dismissed without prejudice may be tried at another time if a prosecutor receives more evidence.

Boone Circuit Judge Lori Schein dismissed the case.