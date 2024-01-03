Judge dismisses call for retrial over alleged juror misconduct in Maya case

A Sarasota County judge on Wednesday dismissed allegations of juror misconduct that Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital claimed were grounds for a new trial in a civil case that ended in a $261 million damages award.

Judge Hunter Carroll made the ruling from the bench after an interview of jury foreman Paul Lengyel, who hospital attorneys accused in court documents of multiple instances of misconduct, including bias against their client, improperly filling out juror questionnaires and conducting his own research into the case.

Lengyel served on a six-person jury that on Nov. 9 found that that All Children’s in 2016 falsely imprisoned and battered Maya Kowalski, a 10-year-old Sarasota County girl, inflicted emotional distress on her and her family and contributed to her mother’s suicide. It was a decision that gained international attention, partly because the case had been popularized in a Netflix documentary film.

Carroll questioned Legnyel, who sat in the witness stand, for roughly 20 minutes during the Wednesday hearing at a Sarasota County courthouse. Lengyel denied that he talked about the case with his wife, Yolanda Lengyel, who frequently posted about the trial on social media and attended the trial in person on at least one day.

A former law enforcement officer, Lengyel told the court he knew that she planned to attend the trial but said he had not discussed the case with her. Asked whether he had looked at her while she was in court, he said he could not see her because his vision is limited due to diabetic retinopathy.

Carroll also quizzed Lengyel about whether a 2002 Broward County court case involving custody of his children from an earlier marriage meant he harbored a bias against the Florida Department of Children and Families, the agency that ordered Maya be removed from her parents and sheltered at All Children’s for three months.

Lengyel said that the department was not involved in his case.

“There’s no reason to doubt this gentleman’s honesty and integrity and the answers to his questions,” Carroll said, after the juror left the courtroom. “At the end of the day, the defense has failed to demonstrate any juror misconduct.”

Hospital attorney Ethen Shapiro said in a statement that Wednesday’s ruling is just one step in an appeal process the hospital “will pursue for as long as necessary to reach a final, just conclusion for the physicians, nurses and staff of Johns Hopkins All Children’s Hospital.” The hospital legal team included an appellate court lawyer, who attended most days of the eight-week trial.

“Although we believe that there were additional, significant lines of inquiry that the court should have pursued, we think the evidence is clear that there were major ethical, procedural, and legal violations that took place throughout the course of this trial that tainted the jury and led to an unjust verdict,” Shapiro said.

Carroll has still to approve a final judgment in the case as there are other post-verdict motions outstanding. Attorneys for the Kowalski family are seeking sanctions against hospital attorneys for failing to produce inspection reports and other documents related to a finding of immediate jeopardy following a review of hospital operations.

Hospital attorneys are waiting for a ruling on a motion that claims the Kowalskis’ attorneys misled jurors to award the family an incorrect amount of money. The filing described wrongful death damages of more than $100 million as “patently excessive.”

The Kowalskis sued All Children’s in 2018 over the treatment of Maya Kowalski and her family after an October 2016 emergency room visit. The girl’s mother, Beata Kowalski, took her own life after Maya was removed by the state and sheltered at All Children’s for months. The case was the subject of the Netflix documentary “Take Care of Maya.”

Carroll said he will address all outstanding motions by Jan. 22. Once a final judgment is entered, the hospital would be required to pay interest on unpaid damages unless it is successful in overturning the award in appellate court. Based on the current award, that would be roughly $59,000 per day, according to a draft court filing.