Judge dismisses Capitol riot obstruction charge against Jan. 6 defendant

A federal judge dismissed an obstruction charge against a man accused of storming the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, opting for a more narrow reading of federal obstruction law.

Why it matters: The decision could affect hundreds of other Jan. 6 defendants facing a similar charge of obstruction.

The charge of "Obstruction of an Official Proceeding" appears 176 times in the Department of Justice's list of Capitol Breach Cases.

Between the lines: D.C. District Judge Carl Nichols said in a 16-page opinion, published on Monday, that ambiguities in the wording of the law require him to take a narrow reading of the law.

Based on this reading of the law, Nichols said the conduct of the defendant, Garret Miller, falls outside the scope of the law.

However, Nichols faces a number of other felony charges related to the Jan. 6 riot, according to Politico.

