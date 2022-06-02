Judge dismisses case against Clinton County couple charged with child abuse

Tammy and Joel Brown were never accused of harming their daughter, but they spent more than six months facing charges of first-degree child abuse before a judge this week dismissed the case.

Prosecutors alleged the Clinton County couple knew their daughter, who is under the age of 13, was being hurt and traumatized while living at a friend's home.

Clinton County Circuit Court Judge Michael Clarizio dismissed the charges, which carry a maximum sentence of life in prison, Wednesday after determining there was not enough evidence to move forward with the case.

The Browns sent their adopted daughter to live with close friends Tamal and Jerry Flore in 2019 for respite care, said Mary Chartier, Joel Brown's attorney. Respite care is when one family temporarily cares for another family's child.

Jerry and Tamal Flore are each charged with five counts of second-degree child abuse regarding the girl and several of their other children. Their cases are still pending.

The Browns had been having issues with the girl — who has been diagnosed with post traumatic stress disorder, reactive attachment disorder, ADHD and a host of other mental illnesses. The girl testified that she tried to fight her parents and would punch holes in the wall.

The girl testified during Tuesday's preliminary exam that the Flores hurt her during the year and a half she lived with them. She said Tamal Flore threw her to the floor, spanked her with a boat oar and made her sleep on the laundry room floor with just a pillow.

Clinton County Prosecutor Hilary Lauver said testimony from the child, an expert in child trauma and two Clinton County Sheriff's Office investigators showed the Browns left their daughter with the Flores despite knowing the girl was being restrained at the Flores' house and knowing the restraints were causing her significant mental harm.

But the girl said she never told her parents that she was being hurt by the Flores.

"The notion that the Browns intended for mental harm of their daughter...is belied by every single thing they did from the moment they met her to try to help," Chartier said. "Everything they did is reasonable, everything they did is legal, everything they did is appropriate. They went above and beyond any parent I know.

"How many parents would adopt a little girl who was so violent she was scaring her siblings?" she asked.

Long history of mental health challenges

Prosecutors based their case on testimony from James Henry, the director of the Southwest Michigan Children's Trauma Assessment Center at Western Michigan University. Henry and a team of his colleagues evaluated the child in November.

Henry said the girl has complex trauma stemming from repeated traumatic events. She was angry and anxious, he said, had a "significant" cognitive delay and behaved like a younger child.

Henry said her behavior was consistent with someone who had been traumatized. He attributed part of that to her being restrained at the Flores' house, something she re-enacted while talking to Henry.

Restraining her — which he said should never be done to a child — would only have exacerbated her trauma, he said.

Chartier said there sometimes is no other choice, especially when a child is trying to hurt herself or someone else, as the Browns' daughter often did. CMH teaches a course on safe restraints, Chartier said.

During the year and a half the child lived with the Flores, she had more than 60 contacts with mental health professionals and specialists, said Matt Newburg, Tammy Brown's attorney. None of those people mentioned any concerns of abuse at the home and Newburg and Chartier had 25 of them ready to testify during the preliminary hearing.

If they didn't suspect anything, he asked, how could the Browns have known?

"The facts were incontrovertible," Newburg said. "This case should've never been brought."

Sending the child to the Flores

The Browns adopted the girl in 2015 knowing she struggled with mental health, Chartier said. She had already been diagnosed with PTSD at that point and the Browns spent years trying to help her, she said.

She went to live with the Flores in mid-2019 and appeared to be doing well there, according to testimony. One of the child's doctors said a change in her living environment had been good for her.

The girl said she "got better" during her time at the Flores. She learned to calm herself down, make her bed, do dishes and do her own hair. Her doctors took her off medicine she had been on for years.

"Anybody who has cared for children knows, kids don’t like a lot of things that go on at the household," Chartier said. "That doesn’t mean it’s a sign of trauma."

After the CPS and police investigation into the Flores began, police started looking into the Browns because they believed the couple had been aware of the reported abuse.

Case full of legal arguments

A large portion of the two-day preliminary hearing was spent handling legal arguments between the prosecution and defense attorneys.

Clarizio chastised prosecutors for long delays in giving the defense attorneys documents and files they are legally required to hand over. Newburg and Chartier said they never received some of the records.

Clarizio did not allow one of Lauver's witnesses to testify because Chartier and Newburg said they had not received the recording of the witness's original interview with police, despite asking for it multiple times, and only had a short summary in the police report.

When Lauver asked for a continuance in the case, Clarizio denied it because of those issues with evidence.

Chartier told Clarizio she didn't think it was too much to ask for prosecutors to play by the rules and ensure they have the records needed to properly cross-examine witnesses, especially because of the severity of the Browns charges.

"These are life offenses," Chartier said. "They are being accused of a heinous crime."

