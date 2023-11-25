Judge dismisses case against Palm Beach Central official who didn't report sexual assault

WEST PALM BEACH — A school official arrested in July for failing to report a sexual assault involving a male student — his relative — to the proper authorities is no longer facing criminal charges.

Palm Beach Central High School Assistant Principal Daniel Snider said he didn't report the sexual assault to the Florida Department of Children and Families (DCF) because he didn't believe it actually happened. In order for a jury to convict him, prosecutors would have needed to prove he had reason to suspect otherwise.

Circuit Judge Scott Suskauer ruled Wednesday that they couldn't. The judge dismissed the charge against Snider, closing the case and sparing him a potential penalty of five years in prison.

Suskauer's decision comes one month after Assistant State Attorney Joseph Kadis urged the judge not to intervene, calling Snider's skepticism about the assault an "excellent closing argument, but not grounds to dismiss" the charge. Kadis said questions over Snider's intent should be left to a jury — not a judge.

Suskauer pressed Kadis numerous times over whether mandatory reporters are required to report every accusation, "no matter how bogus they think it may be."

The answer is no. Suskauer wrote in his six-page ruling this week that Florida law requires the recipient of a sexual-abuse report to act as a preliminary fact-finder, filtering out accusations that fall below the threshold of believability.

Suskauer pointed to the information available to Snider, including cordial text messages between his relative and the 15-year-old girl who accused him of touching her without her consent at Lake Worth Municipal Beach in April 2021. A letter written by the girl's friend detailing the alleged assault wasn't enough to spur Snider to file a report with DCF, Suskauer said.

Snider instead brought the accusation to Palm Beach Central Principal Darren Edgecomb, who told the assistant principal to take no further action because of his relationship with the boy. Suskauer harped on this point last month, asking Kadis whether he believed a jury could find Snider guilty knowing his boss told him to "stand down."

"With respect to the principal, he is not the legislature," the prosecutor said. "The law tells Mr. Snider what he must do."

Under state law, all employees of the public school district, charter schools and private schools have "an affirmative duty to report all actual or suspected cases of child abuse, abandonment, or neglect."

Defense attorney Leonard Feuer said that if Snider had reported the assault to DCF and expressed doubts over its truthfulness, he'd risk being charged with obstruction of justice. Had he reported a crime he didn't believe occurred, he'd risk being charged with making a false report.

He did neither. Snider passed the report to his principal and no one else, "as he was told to do," Feuer said.

The male student, who was under 18 at the time, has never been charged with a crime. The parents of the girl who accused him of assaulting her said they declined to pursue a case against him in 2021 because they were worried about impeding their daughter's recovery.

Edgecomb, assistant principal Nereyda Cayado de Garcia, chorus teacher Scott Houchins and then-guidance counselor Priscilla Carter, all of whom were also made aware of the allegations but did not report them to DCF, still face felony charges stemming from the same incident.

Hannah Phillips is a journalist covering public safety and criminal justice at The Palm Beach Post. You can reach her at hphillips@pbpost.com.

