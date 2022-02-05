Judge dismisses all charges against former Willmar bus driver alleged to have touched a girl

Feb. 4—WILLMAR — A judge has dismissed all charges against a former Central Community Transit bus driver alleged to have touched an 11-year-old girl last year on his route.

District Judge Jennifer Fischer entered an order of acquittal and dismissed all charges this week "because insufficient evidence was presented at trial to sustain a conviction."

Rolando Perez Menchaca, 53, of Willmar, had been charged in Kandiyohi County District Court with felony second-degree criminal sexual conduct and gross misdemeanor fifth-degree criminal sexual conduct stemming from a report that he had touched the buttocks of a girl riding his bus on April 27, 2021.

The matter was before a jury on Jan. 19-20 with Judge Fischer presiding. Her order for acquittal was filed on the evening of Feb. 1 and the charges were dismissed Feb. 2, according to court records.

Judge Fischer had reviewed reports, audio and video earlier in the criminal case proceedings in response to a defense motion to dismiss the charges for lack of probable cause.

Fischer wrote in her Feb. 1 order: "While the video clearly shows Defendant's hand motion in the direction of the child's rear end, and the child has a reaction at the same time, there is no frame of the video that shows a touch or a grab."

According to the criminal complaint detailing the charges, a video shows the driver asking the juvenile, who was the last passenger on the bus, to help him adjust some bus seats. The juvenile told her mother and law enforcement that he forcefully grabbed her buttocks multiple times. Menchaca told police he unintentionally touched the juvenile's buttocks while trying to grab a latch, according to the complaint.

Judge Fischer was allowed to review hearsay statements by the child in her consideration of the motion to dismiss, but the child did not testify in front of the jury. "Her perception of what happened to her was absolutely necessary. There needed to be an accusation at trial and there wasn't one," Fischer wrote.

Story continues

Fischer said the case was not strong, particularly because the child did not testify, and wrote that the "Court was extremely concerned by the framing of this case by the State as an 'inappropriate touching case' to the jury. Since the State was required to prove touching with sexual or aggressive intent, referring to the case as an 'inappropriate touching case' was a misstatement of the law and tended to minimize the State's burden of proof that Defendant acted with sexual or aggressive intent, and not merely 'inappropriate touching'."

Fischer said the video evidence was strong that the child was touched in a way she did not like and that the touch was not welcome, but that the child's reaction alone — without any articulation to the jury of what happened to her — was not enough proof that the defendant acted with sexual or aggressive intent.

Central Community Transit director Tiffany Collins told the West Central Tribune on Friday afternoon that Menchaca is not currently an employee.