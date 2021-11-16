Judge dismisses charges against Notre Dame coach, moves to hold prosecutors in contempt

Jeff Sanford

SOUTH BEND — St. Joseph Superior Judge Jeffrey Sanford moved Monday to hold the prosecutors involved in criminal proceedings against former Notre Dame basketball coach Ryan Ayers in contempt of court.

The moves comes as prosecutors dismissed the remaining criminal charges against Ayers, saying the woman who accused the former coach of taking nude photographs of her without her consent will not testify in front of Sanford because she feels "disrespected, demeaned, and degraded” by comments the judge as made.

In response to the state's motion to dismiss filed Monday, Sanford ordered deputy prosecutors Tom Hardman and Rebecca Soto to appear in court Wednesday "and address why the court should not find them in contempt of this court."

Friction between prosecutors and Sanford began last month when the judge allegedly made inappropriate comments about the accuser and the evidence in the case after a hearing on Oct. 11.

Ryan Ayers:Prosecutors say judge laughed, made inappropriate comments in ex-Notre Dame coach's case

Because the comment was not made during official court proceedings, it is unclear exactly what was said, though prosecutors indicated the comment "appeared to suggest this judge was looking forward to seeing 'pornographic' photos" of the accuser. Court documents in the case alleged Ayers took photos and videos of a woman "in the shower, sleeping on a bed, or in a sexual position" without her consent.

The accuser filed a judicial complaint against Sanford and prosecutors motioned to have Sanford recuse himself from the case.

Prosecutors have dropped all criminal charges against former Notre Dame men's basketball coach Ryan Ayers, who is pictured here directing a drill at a practice in October, 2019.

At a subsequent hearing, Sanford took issue with the suggestion he acted inappropriately and declined to recuse himself in a heated exchange with Hardman. The judge did apologize for asking when the accuser was going to “get her head out of her backside and cooperate” with efforts to gather evidence.

Prosecutors again motioned for Sanford to recuse himself on Oct. 22, arguing the state's judicial code of conduct obligates judges to disqualify themselves when their "impartiality might reasonably be questioned."

Story continues

Sanford has not addressed the second motion for his recusal. Ayers' attorneys have called the state's requests for Sanford to recuse himself "a bizarre and prejudicial detour" from trial proceedings.

On Monday, two days before a trial was scheduled, prosecutors moved to dismiss the remaining charges saying the woman accusing Ayers was no longer willing to testify before Sanford.

“The State of Indiana believes it would be demeaning and degrading for this witness to have to testify before this judge as to photos and videos of a highly personal nature … with the thought in the back of her mind that this judge has previously objectified her,” Hardman and Soto wrote in the motion.

The St. Joseph County Prosecutor's office declined to comment Tuesday

Punishments for being held in contempt of court range from a fine to imprisonment.

With Sanford granting the state's motion to dismiss, Ayers is no longer facing any criminal charges.

Timothy DeLaney, an Indianapolis-based attorney representing Ayers, said in a written statement that the former coach is glad to have the whole process behind him.

"Ryan is extremely pleased that this nightmare is now behind him," a statement provided by Ayers' attorney read. "He has maintained his innocence throughout and is pleased that the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office has finally dropped its charges against him. While the last year has been painful for Ryan as he fought to clear his name, he is gratified to have been vindicated and he looks forward to rebuilding his life."

DeLaney declined to comment on the contempt proceedings.

Email Marek Mazurek at mmazurek@sbtinfo.com. Follow him on Twitter: @marek_mazurek

This article originally appeared on South Bend Tribune: Judge moves to hold prosecutors in Ryan Ayers case in contempt of court