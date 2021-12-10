Judge dismisses charges in Nueces County murder case during jury trial

A Nueces County judge dismissed charges this week against a Corpus Christi man accused of murder in a July 2020 shooting that left 30-year-old Frederick Rice dead.

Online court records reveal 148th District Court Judge Carlos Valdez dismissed two charges Thursday in connection with the fatal shooting.

Jared Naranjo, 26, of Corpus Christi, was cleared of a first-degree felony murder charge, as well as a third-degree felony of deadly conduct involving a firearm charge.

Jared Naranjo, 24, was arrested for murder on Monday, July 7.

Naranjo's jury trial, according to online court records, began Monday, Dec. 6.

It wasn't immediately clear from online records what the reasoning for the dismissal is but the Caller-Times has reached out to court officials for more information.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

Kailey E. Hunt covers breaking news and public safety in South Texas.

