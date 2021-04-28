Judge dismisses charges related to cellphone use in 2019 fatal crash in Harford; manslaughter charges remain

Apr. 28—A judge on Tuesday threw out charges against a New Jersey truck driver that he was using a cellphone in violation of Maryland's hands-free laws when he was involved in a 2019 crash in Harford County that killed a second grader and the president of a local supermarket chain.

Baltimore County Circuit Court Judge Mickey Norman said the state had not met the burden of proof that the truck driver, Carloo Everton Watson, was using a hands-free device when the crash occurred, and subsequently dismissed four counts of causing a serious injury while using a cellphone — a traffic offense.

Watson, 51, is on trial in Harford County Circuit Court and continues to face two counts each of gross negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle and criminally negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle.

On March 11, 2019, a ShopRite tractor-trailer driven by Watson crashed into a line of traffic stopped at the red light on Route 24 and Ring Factory Road, south of Bel Air. Klein's Family Markets President Andrew Klein, 65, of Forest Hill, and William Paca/Old Post Road Elementary second-grader Tripp Johnson, 7, died in the crash.

After state prosecutors rested their case Tuesday, defense attorney Brian Thompson motioned for the dismissal of all counts, arguing the state had failed to prove the charges with evidence. Norman agreed on the traffic offenses, and said he would hold the four more serious counts "sub curia," or under consideration.

Gross negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle is a felony that carries a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison with a $5,000 fine, while criminal negligence manslaughter by motor vehicle is a misdemeanor that carries a penalty of three years of incarceration with a $5,000 fine.

The trial is scheduled to resume at 1:30 p.m. Wednesday. Watson's attorneys have not yet had the opportunity to make their own case, but Thompson said it was "very unlikely" they would put on a defense.

Watson opted to have his trial heard and decided by a judge rather than a jury. Norman is hearing the case because Harford County judges had recused themselves.

At the first day of trial Monday, video footage from a ShopRite in Bel Air showed Watson wearing a Bluetooth device and a hat prior to the crash, and the attorneys stipulated that witnesses would have said Watson was speaking into a headset when they saw him.

While Watson was not wearing the hat or the device in the video footage immediately following the crash, Thompson said Tuesday it was entirely possible that the force of the crash threw them both off Watson and that there was "not a shred" of evidence that Watson was holding his cellphone when the truck hit the first car.

Records from Watson's phone showed that he was on a nearly 39-minute call right before the crash happened. Assistant State's Attorney Cristin Treaster said the prosecution believed Watson had ended the call just before the crash.

She said it was entirely possible that the Bluetooth device could have run out of battery, forcing him to hold the phone, but agreed that he was seen using a hands-free device in the video.

Earlier Tuesday, a Maryland State Police sergeant told the court that the brakes on Watson's tractor-trailer could not have failed like Watson had reported to his employer. Sgt. Rodney Waner with the Maryland State Police's Commercial Vehicle Enforcement Division based his testimony on the investigative report on the crash.

Commercial trucks like the one Watson drove, Waner said, use air brakes. Air brakes are responsible for keeping the brakes off the tires and for the distinctive hissing noise commercial vehicles make when they slow down. The air pressure keeps the brakes from engaging, so when pressure is lost, the brakes engage and the vehicle stops.

"When that air pressure goes, your vehicle will stop," the police sergeant explained.

Waner, who received his commercial vehicle license in 1992, testified that he has never seen air brakes fail in his career.

Documents presented in court showed the daily brake and pre-trip inspections of the tractor-trailer, and Waner testified that the brake system was working on the tractor-trailer Watson was driving the day of the crash.

On Monday, another state police sergeant who investigated the crash testified that he tested eight of the truck's 10 brakes, and found all but one aligned as they should be. He could not test the other two because they had suffered heavy burn damage as a result of the crash.

During opening arguments Monday, Treaster said Watson could see the red light at the intersection for 37 seconds before he reached it and not once did he attempt to brake. She said Watson was driving while tired and using his phone, which he should have known to be dangerous from his many years of driving a truck.

Drivers seeking a commercial vehicle license have to pass a skills test, a written test and a physical before they get a provisional license that eventually can be upgraded to a full license, Waner testified Tuesday. Other documents presented in court showed Watson was familiar with the dangers of driving while tired or distracted.