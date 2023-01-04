Judge dismisses child rape charge against Centre County man for lack of evidence

Centre County prosecutors did not have enough evidence to move forward with charges against a Patton Township man who had been accused of child rape, a district judge ruled Wednesday.

Ryan D. Harvey, 41, saw one felony count each of child rape and involuntary deviate sexual intercourse with a child dismissed by District Judge Allen Sinclair after a preliminary hearing. One misdemeanor count of indecent assault of someone younger than 13 was also dismissed.

Defense lawyer Steve Trialonas declined comment. A message was left with a phone number listed for Harvey.

It was not immediately clear if prosecutors plan to refile charges against Harvey. Centre County District Attorney Bernie Cantorna wrote in an email that his office is “reviewing the matter.” He declined further comment.

Harvey was arrested in December. He was accused by state police at Rockview of having sex with the child and forcing her to perform oral sex in 2020.

The child told investigators during a June interview at the Children’s Advocacy Center of Centre County that Harvey raped her, police wrote in an affidavit of probable cause.

Harvey was released from the Centre County Correctional Facility the day of his arrest after posting bail, which was set at 7% of $150,000.