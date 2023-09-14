Judge dismisses complaint against Marshall Megasite rezoning; opponents to amend complaint

A small section of land near Michigan Avenue and 13 Mile Road bought by Ford Motor Company has the ground worked on during Wednesday, July 12, 2023 for the eventual location of footers to be used in the construction of the Ford EV plant in Marshall.

MARSHALL — Ford Motor Company's plans to build an electric vehicle battery plant in the Marshall area are still on track, at least for the time being

On Thursday, visitingCalhoun County Judge William Marietti dismissed a complaint by the Committee for Marshall — Not the Megasite aimed at halting construction of the battery plant, allowing the project — expected to create 2,500 jobs when production of lithium iron phosphate batteries begins at the plant in 2026 — to proceed.

In his written opinion Thursday, Marietti noted the ordinance targeted by the committee correctly included an appropriation of money, which prohibits it from being subject to a referendum.

Marietti further noted that zoning of the parcel where Ford’s facility will be located would "generate site plan reviews as well as building inspections to achieve the purposes of promoting safety, meeting the needs for industry, and reducing hazards to life and property."

"The appropriation directly relates to and implements the object and express purposes of the ordinance," he wrote.

The judge’s decision to dismiss the complaint also notes the committee's petition for a city-wide vote on a rezoning request tied to the project failed to follow provisions laid out in the Marshall City Charter.

“This court will not exercise its discretionary equitable powers to facilitate a scheme that violates the City Charter and flouts Supreme Court precedent,” Marietti wrote.

The judge's decision marks a dismissal of the complaint, but not a dismissal of the case, Robby Dube, the committee's attorney, clarified Thursday.

The committee now has the opportunity to amend its pleadings and has submitted an amended complaint with two new claims and additional facts, namely that the city "failed to provide proper notice of the ordinance amendment under City Charter section 4.02, and that the city cannot rezone an area the Joint Planning Commission has refused to rezone."

"I respectfully believe the court is wrong on the law," Dube said of Thursday's ruling. "I am especially disappointed that the court once again declined to rule on the city’s unconstitutional refusal to count petitioners’ valid signatures. As I have said all along, this case is not about the Megasite, it is about election and constitutional rights, and I am confident that, should petitioners choose to appeal, they will prevail."

Jim Durian, CEO of Marshall Area Economic Development Alliance, said Thursday's decision supports the efforts of local officials to "follow the letter of the law" as they work to ensure the project comes to fruition in Marshall.

“This decision affirms the hard work, vision and leadership of local elected officials in Marshall who have worked tirelessly to help bring back 2,500 local jobs to our area after years of job loss and inflation,” Durian said. “Hundreds of workers in the skilled trades and construction are already feeling the positive benefits of Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park Michigan as they work on the site. With this ruling, Ford’s BlueOval Battery Park will remain on track and our community and small businesses will reap the benefits in terms of new jobs and new opportunities for decades to come.”

Messages seeking comment from members of the Committee for Marshall — Not the Megasite were not immediately returned Thursday afternoon.

Ford in February announced its intention to build the nearly 2.5-million-square-foot EV battery plant, dubbed BlueOval Battery Park Michigan, on a portion of the Marshall Megasite. The roughly 2,000-acre parcel southwest of the I-94/I-69 interchange has been considered for decades as a potential destination for a large-scale manufacturing operation.

The Committee for Marshall — Not the Megasite filed a lawsuit against the city of Marshall June 27 in Calhoun County Circuit Court after its petition for a city-wide vote was denied by Marshall City Clerk Michelle Eubank on June 16. The committee submitted about 810 signatures May 30, well above the minimum threshold of 578 signatures required by the city charter to place the measure on the ballot.

The lawsuit asked the court for an order to direct Eubank to immediately issue a certificate of sufficiency on the referendum petition, and to suspend Ordinance # 2023-08 — which effectively rezones 741 acres of the Marshall Megasite in support of the Ford project — as required by the city charter.

Marietti denied the Committee's request for a preliminary injunction — or temporary pause — on the rezoning on July 17, indicating several city and state laws likely prevent the committee's efforts to challenge the rezoning through referendum as the ordinance included an appropriation of money.

The targeted ordinance rezoning 741 acres of the Marshall Megasite to Industrial and Manufacturing (I-3) Zoning, approved by the Marshall City Council, included appropriations of $40,000 for site plan review services and $250,000 for building inspection services for the proposed project. Such appropriations make the ordinance amendment ineligible for referendum under the Marshal City Charter.

