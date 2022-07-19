Judge dismisses criminal charge against chiropractor

Jul. 19—OTTUMWA — A judge dismissed criminal assault charges against an Ottumwa chiropractor last week, despite objection by prosecutors.

Judge Sarah Wenke on Thursday ordered that criminal misdemeanor charges of assault against Bruce Elroy Lindberg be dismissed. In her ruling, she said her dismissal was granted because the criminal complaint did not allege Lindberg's intent.

Lindberg was charged with simple assault in April related to an alleged February incident where investigators say Lindberg had provided chiropractic services to a victim and then hugged and kissed the victim on top of the head.

While the criminal complaint wrote that the victim "found the contact to be offensive," the complaint did not specify intent. In her ruling, Wenke wrote that hugging and kissing alone "are not acts which would inherently show a criminal intent."

The Wapello County Attorney's Office responded to the dismissal on Facebook Monday.

"The state's position in this matter is that criminal complaints must merely establish probable cause for an arrest and, through context, may establish intent," the office wrote. "The Honorable Court rejected this argument and ruled that there was no indication of an intent."

The dismissal was originally sought by Lindberg's lawyers. The state can not appeal the decision.

The dismissal applies only to the criminal charge filed against Lindberg. A civil lawsuit brought by the victim's parents is still ongoing. Lindberg's chiropractic license was voluntarily suspended in May.

The Iowa Board of Chiropractic agreed to hold off on its disciplinary process until the criminal charges were resolved. Lindberg did not admit to wrongdoing as a result of the voluntary suspension.

Lindberg has previously been required to register on the Iowa Sex Offender's Registry. His license to practice had also previously been suspended for similar allegations.

In 1990, Lindberg's license was suspended for six months by the board. That suspension came after Lindberg faced allegations that he had made suggested, lewd, lascivious or improper remarks or advances toward at least eight minors from 1988 to 1989.

Lindberg practiced in Albia at that time, and was criminally charged. He was sentenced to six years of probation despite facing a maximum prison sentence of six years, according to an Ottumwa Courier clipping.

According to the Courier's reporting, Judge James Rielly told Lindeberg at sentencing, "If you do anything like this again, I can almost assure you, you will go to prison."

Kyle Ocker is the editor of the Ottumwa Courier and the Oskaloosa Herald. He can be reached at kocker@ottumwacourier.com. Follow him on Twitter @Kyle_Ocker.