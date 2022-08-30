Judge dismisses defamation claims in former Portsmouth police chief’s lawsuit against Sen. Louise Lucas and others

A judge has dismissed defamation claims brought forth in a lawsuit by ex-Police Chief Angela Greene last year against Sen. Louise Lucas, Portsmouth City Councilwoman Lisa Lucas-Burke and Rev. Milton Blount.

Greene filed the lawsuit in April 2021, less than a year after her termination, alleging that she was wrongly fired after being illegally instructed to stop investigations into more than a dozen people involved in the aftermath of a protest and vandalism at the downtown Confederate monument in 2020.

Judge Pamela Baskervill, a retired judge appointed by the state supreme court to preside over the case, dismissed those claims in March, said Verbena Askew, a Hampton-based attorney representing Lucas.

But Baskervill allowed Greene’s team to file amended complaints of defamation, which were formally dismissed last week. Greene had alleged the three made false assertions about her conduct as police chief.

Greene’s attorney, Thomas Plofchan of Westlake Legal Group in Potomac Falls, could not be reached for comment.

Askew said Baskervill allowed both the plaintiff and defendants to request a hearing for the amended defamation claims, but no one did. Baskervill entered the order to dismiss the defamation claims in the Portsmouth Circuit Court.

Lucas also could not be reached for comment. But Askew said she’s pleased with the results and that Baskervill was “very thoughtful” throughout the proceedings, allowing both sides ample time to make their cases.

“(Lucas is) pleased at the results so that she can move on and take care of business as being a senator and representing the people as she has been doing for 30 years,” Askew said.

Lucas-Burke told The Virginian-Pilot Tuesday she was “relieved” and that the suit’s dismissal “clears her good name.”

“I’m relieved and delighted with the outcome because (my comments were) never meant to be harmful or defaming,” she said.

Lucas-Burke was referring to comments she made at a rally in support of those who were charged with felonies stemming from the protest. At that time, Lucas-Burke said then-City Attorney Solomon Ashby told Greene in a closed-door meeting not to pursue charges as he wouldn’t be able to represent her in any subsequent litigation stemming from them.

Story continues

Lucas-Burke said Tuesday her comments were “an expression of what I thought at the time.” She declined to elaborate further.

Lucas-Burke said the city assigned attorney Shep Wainger of Kaleo Legal to represent her in the case. Kaleo Legal has offices in Virginia Beach and Richmond.

Natalie Anderson, 757-732-1133, natalie.anderson@virginiamedia.com