Judge dismisses Disney lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis

The News

A federal judge on Wednesday dismissed Disney’s lawsuit against Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, saying the company didn’t have standing to sue. Disney alleged in its suit that DeSantis retaliated against the entertainment giant after it criticized a controversial Florida law that restricted classroom discussion of sexuality.

The dispute began last year after Disney criticized the restrictions, which DeSantis’s opponents dubbed the “Don’t Say Gay” law. DeSantis then started publicly attacking “woke Disney” as he launched his now-defunct campaign for president.

State lawmakers stripped Disney World of its special tax status, which for decades allowed the park to function essentially as its own county government. The state later reversed that ruling to avoid forcing Florida taxpayers to foot the bill for some of Disney’s services, but the company is no longer allowed to appoint members to its tax district oversight board. DeSantis now holds that power. “It completely circumvents the authority of the board to govern,” one board member told The New York Times after the change.

Lawyers for Disney argued that the ”targeted campaign of government retaliation-orchestrated at every step by Governor DeSantis” threatened Disney’s business and violated its constitutional rights.