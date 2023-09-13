Judge dismisses Eagle Nation Cycles lawsuit against Neenah police, ending legal saga

Police officers use an armored truck for cover during the Dec. 5, 2015, standoff and shooting at Eagle Nation Cycles in Neenah.

NEENAH - U.S. District Judge William Griesbach has dismissed a federal lawsuit brought against Neenah and Neenah police by hostages who alleged they were mistreated during a 2015 standoff and shooting between a gunman and police at Eagle Nation Cycles.

"The judge ruled consistently with how he has ruled all the way along in all of these Eagle Nation suits," City Attorney David Rashid told The Post-Crescent. "We're not surprised. We're thrilled, but we're not surprised."

One of the hostages, Steve Erato, said he, too, expected the outcome after Griesbach declined to recuse himself from the case, as was requested by the plaintiffs.

Griesbach had dismissed two earlier federal cases involving Eagle Nation Cycles. One concerned a $50 million lawsuit alleging Neenah police used excessive force during a 2012 drug raid at the business. The other concerned a wrongful death lawsuit brought by the widow of Michael Funk, a hostage who was fatally shot by police during the 2015 incident after they mistakenly thought he was the hostage-taker.

Steve Erato, owner of Eagle Nation Cycles, stands before his home in Neenah.

For Erato, it was the third time Griesbach ended a case before it reached a trial.

"Griesbach has thrown everything out regarding anything to do with Eagle Nation," Erato said. "Nothing has ever been allowed to go in front of a jury."

Walter Stern, the plaintiffs' attorney, said the dismissal concludes all legal proceedings alleging police misconduct at Eagle Nation Cycles.

"It does put an end to it," Stern said. "It's not a good end, and it's not a good commentary on our justice system, particularly when they treated hostages like criminals and arrested them."

Neenah spent more than $44,000 to defend against the lawsuit, Rashid said.

What wrongdoings did the lawsuit allege?

The lawsuit was filed in 2021 by plaintiffs Erato, Ethan Moderson, Ryan Moderson, Mike Petersen and George Fuerte. They, along with Funk, were inside Eagle Nation Cycles on Dec. 5, 2015, when gunman Brian Flatoff took hostages in a dispute over a motorcycle.

Neenah police stormed the building but were driven back by gunfire from Flatoff. Minutes later, Funk escaped from the building with a gun in his hand and, without warning, was shot and killed by officers Craig Hoffer and Robert Ross.

The lawsuit claimed Neenah police intentionally and unlawfully detained the hostages as they exited the business and treated them as criminals rather than victims, despite being informed by Erato that Flatoff was the lone gunman. They said officers pointed guns at them, handcuffed them and placed them in custody for various periods of time, causing physical and emotional trauma.

The plaintiffs sought unspecified compensatory and punitive damages for violating their constitutional rights.

Why did Griesbach dismiss the case?

In his 12-page ruling, Griesbach determined the detention of the hostages by police was reasonable because of the "dangerousness of the situation the officers faced."

Gunfire had been exchanged when police stormed the building, leading them to believe they were being ambushed, Griesbach said, so officers were justified in taking steps to verify who was a suspect and who was a hostage.

"Even though the caller had identified Flatoff as the sole hostage-taker inside Eagle Nation, the officers were not required to bet their lives on the caller’s report being 100% true," Griesbach said.

Griesbach also determined the officers were entitled to qualified immunity, which shields government officials from liability so long as their conduct didn't violate clearly established statutory or constitutional rights.

City attorneys says ruling vindicates officers

Rashid said Griesbach's decision was what the city "desired and expected."

"The city is pleased with this decision, as we believe it again serves to vindicate the brave men and women who served as law enforcement officers for the citizens of Neenah that fateful day," Rashid said.

Attorney Walter Stern argues the hostages were treated like criminals.

Stern, on the other hand, struggled to accept Griesbach's ruling.

"Steve Erato was calling to get help, to get the police to help the hostages," he said. "They got helped all right. They got arrested."

Stern said Wisconsin has laws stating victims and witnesses should be treated with fairness, dignity and respect and that their voices should be heard.

"That did not happen here," he said.

