Judge dismisses federal class action lawsuit against ABK Tracking

EVANSVILLE – A federal judge has dismissed the class action lawsuit against ABK Tracking, ruling that the Southern District Court of Indiana "lacks subject matter jurisdiction" in the case.

Judge Matthew P. Brookman made the ruling on Friday. ABK owner Danny Koester planned to have a news conference at the business at 7 p.m.

The lawsuit, filed last year by the nonprofit law firm Equal Justice Under the Law, accused ABK Tracking, Circuit Court Judge David Kiely, and Vanderburgh County of conspiring to “extort” money from poor residents. ABK was also the subject of a Courier & Press investigation, articles from which are cited in the lawsuit.

Attorneys for the county and Kiely had filed to remove them both as defendants in the case.

ABK provides home detention and drug testing services. It recently lost its contract with the Vanderburgh County Community Corrections Advisory Board.

The Courier & Press has reached out to Equal Justice Under the Law for comment.

This story will be updated.

