Judge dismisses former state trooper's lawsuit against Ingham County prosecutor, detective

LANSING — A federal judge has dismissed a lawsuit that claimed an Ingham County prosecutor and detective failed to disclose material evidence in a sexual assault case.

A jury convicted former Michigan State Police Trooper Brian Alexander of four counts of second-degree criminal sexual conduct in 2015, but he was granted a new trial in August 2017 after multiple appeals because of newly discovered evidence.

A month later, prosecutors dismissed the charges against Alexander. Former Ingham County Chief Assistant Prosecutor Lisa McCormick told the State Journal in October 2017 that her office reassessed the evidence and decided it wouldn't be able to prove the case in a second trial.

In the lawsuit, filed after prosecutors dismissed the charges, Alexander accused Ingham County Assistant Prosecuting Attorney Steve Kwasnik and Ingham County Sheriff's Department Detective Annie Harrison of hiding from Alexander and his attorney contradictory statements the teenage victim made during a pretrial meeting .

Alexander said the child he was accused of sexually assaulting changed her story during this meeting about one of the reported sexual assaults. He said Kwasnik and Harrison had a duty to disclose this to his attorneys, but they failed to do so.

Harrison was not present during this meeting, according to a motion for summary judgment filed by her attorney in 2019. A judge granted this motion and Kwasnik's motion to dismiss earlier this month.

Kwasnik's attorney wrote in the motion to dismiss that "at no time did the victim waver in her detailed description of how and/or where the final assault occurred and who committed it."

Prosecutors have the duty to give defense attorneys any evidence favorable to them. If they do not do this, it's called a "Brady violation" and can be grounds for an appeal. Police have no responsibility to disclose anything to defense attorneys.

Alexander also said in his lawsuit that the prosecutor's office maliciously prosecuted him. The judge denied this claim as well.

Alexander joined Michigan State Police in early January 2014. The reported incident that led to the charges was said to have happened in 2013, but it was reported later.

