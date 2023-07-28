Judge dismisses indifferent treatment and retaliation claims in Ruston police lawsuit

The Ruston Police sergeant who sought legal action against the Ruston Police Department, alleging the department discriminated against female employees, can only move forward with the claims of the department to promote her.

Sgt. Kayla Loyd filed a lawsuit against the department in October 2023, naming the City of Ruston, Chief Steve Rogers and Chief Deputy Henry Wood as defendants.

In the lawsuit, Loyd alleged she was not given the same adequate equipment as her male counterparts, was denied training and was retaliated against by Rogers and Wood.

Chief U.S. District Judge Terry Doughty dismissed three of the four claims that Loyd alleged, including retaliation, a hostile work environment and indifferent treatment.

However, Doughty said Loyd can still pursue a case with a claim that the department failed to promote her.

