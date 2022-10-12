Judge dismisses insurance fraud charge from Bell arson case

Oct. 12—A Westmoreland County judge has ruled there was not enough evidence to support a criminal charge of insurance fraud against a former Bell woman accused in the torching of her home two years ago.

Following a pretrial hearing Tuesday, one felony count was dismissed in the ongoing case against Britny Parks, 29, now of Texas.

Prosecutors contend Parks intentionally set the Aug. 31, 2020, fire at her Stewart Street home in Bell to collect insurance money for the residence she had unsuccessfully attempted to sell. Parks was charged with two counts of arson, reckless burning of a structure, possession of explosive material, risking catastrophe, insurance fraud and other offenses.

Witnesses claimed Parks asked two friends to fix up the home and later burn it down to recover insurance money.

Police contend the fire originated in two locations and was set by the use of an incendiary device, potentially a lighter that was found at the scene.

William Lenhardt, a claim adjuster at All State Insurance, testified Parks and her husband had a homeowners policy for more than $350,000. A claim was filed Sept. 1, 2020, but no payment was ever made. Both Parks and her husband withdrew the claim in separate emails in late May 2021, Lenhardt said.

Westmoreland County Common Pleas Judge Scott Mears agreed with the defense there was not enough evidence to prove insurance fraud, but deferred a ruling on Parks' request to dismiss one arson count that specifically accuses her of burning the home for insurance money.

The defense also asked the judge to dismiss a charge of risking catastrophe.

"This was not an extraordinary disaster. No one was hurt," defense attorney Robert Perkins said.

Assistant District Attorney Pete Caravello argued that count should remain because firefighters called to extinguish the blaze were put at risk.

The judge said he will issue a final ruling in the case after reviewing written legal arguments that will be filed before the end of the year.

Parks will remain free on a $100,000 unsecured bond.

Rich Cholodofsky is a Tribune-Review staff writer. You can contact Rich by email at rcholodofsky@triblive.com or via Twitter .