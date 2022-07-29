Judge dismisses lawsuit asking for removal of Round Rock trustee

A judge has dismissed a lawsuit asking for the removal of Round Rock school board Trustee Danielle Weston for official misconduct and bribery. The suit was dismissed on Wednesday for lack of jurisdiction, according to a court order by visiting judge James Morgan in the Williamson County 425th District Court.

The lawsuit claimed that Weston forwarded confidential district emails to people involved in a lawsuit against the school district and also accepted donations from some of them. It also alleged Weston committed bribery by giving her financial supporters access to district emails instead of requiring them to file a public information request for them.

Morgan wrote in an email sent to Joseph McCullough, who sued Weston, and to Weston's lawyer on Wednesday that the issue in the lawsuit was a political one "and not a legal matter."

"It's a case for the voters in the district to decide at an election," Morgan said.

Weston said in an email on Thursday that "the dismissal of the bizarre and frivolous lawsuit filed by a Tyler, Tx resident comes as a surprise to no one."

"He is an ally of the current board majority and offered no evidence of wrongdoing, just mud-slinging," she said. "It was just another example of the never ending harassment tactics directed at me but intended to silence and intimidate the students and families in RRISD who have suffered under the reign of the board majority."

McCullough said he previously lived in Round Rock. He said the suit and independent investigation paid for by Round Rock school district show "concrete evidence of wrongdoing by Danielle Weston in her official capacity as a board member."

A law firm hired by the school board issued a report in June that said Weston had "likely" violated local board policy and also violated legal board policy by forwarding confidential district emails.

"Although the case was dismissed, we have shone a light on how Danielle Weston and her allies have broken the law and upended the district's business to serve both their personal interests and the authoritarian goals of Christian nationalism," said McCullough. "Without accountability, she will continue to act with impunity, and others will follow her lead," he said.

Weston said she never forwarded any confidential emails. She also said the school board "used taxpayers to investigate me without authorization and then they never spoke to me or my attorney for our input."

McCullough filed the lawsuit in April.

The visiting district judge granted Weston's plea for lack of jurisdiction and McCullough appealed to the 3rd Court of Appeals in June. The court dismissed the lawsuit in July for lack of jurisdiction, saying there was no signed ruling from a lower court judge on the case.

Weston and Trustee Mary Bone have long been at odds with the other board members.

In September 2021, they filed a lawsuit against the other five school board members over a censure vote that was scheduledto be taken against the two women. Both Bone and Weston had disrupted a board meeting, according to the censure resolutions, by repeatedly insisting on calling for a vote on spacing rules that limited public seating due to COVID-19, even though the matter was not on the agenda.

That lawsuit was later dismissed for lack of jurisdiction.

In June, Bone filed a lawsuit against Superintendent Hafedh Azaiez, alleging he has conducted unauthorized investigations into Weston using district funds.

This article originally appeared on Austin American-Statesman: Judge dismisses lawsuit asking for removal of Round Rock Trustee Danielle Weston