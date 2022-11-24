Judge dismisses lawsuit over Murder in Alliance podcast, former police chief to appeal

Murder in Alliance

A Stark County judge dismissed a lawsuit filed by a former Alliance police chief against several parties involved with a podcast that focused on the 1999 murder of a city resident.

Stark County Common Pleas Judge Natalie R. Haupt dismissed Larry Dordea's lawsuit accusing Murder in Alliance podcast host Maggie Freleng, the Obsessed Network, Sue Gless Thorne, and John Hardin and Jason Baldwin of the Texas-based nonprofit Proclaim Justice of defamation per se, civil conspiracy and intentional infliction of emotional distress.

In the lawsuit, Dordea alleged the parties involved with the podcast made defamatory statements about him in an attempt to "cost him his career and negatively impact his credibility and suitability to perform his professional law enforcement duties."

Haupt granted the defendants' motion for summary judgment in September.

Dordea has filed an appeal with the Ohio Fifth District Court of Appeals. He has until Dec. 5 to file an appellate brief.

"Chief Dordea, in consultation with his legal team, decided to file an appeal to the 5th District Court of Appeals while maintaining tremendous respect for the trial court because we believe the decision granting judgment in favor of these defendants was in error and this case needs to be reviewed by the higher court," Dordea's attorney, Julie Jakmides Mack, said in an email.

Obsessed Network — the company that produced the Murder in Alliance podcast — did not return requests for comment.

What is the Murder in Alliance podcast?

The Murder in Alliance podcast centered around the killing of 26-year-old Alliance resident Yvonne Layne.

Layne was found in her home with her throat slashed in 1999.

David Thorne, the father of one of Layne's children, was accused of hiring someone to kill her. He was convicted of complicity to aggravated murder in 2000 and sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole. He has maintained his innocence, and his supporters believe he was wrongfully convicted.

Story continues

Dordea served as chief of the Alliance Police Department from 1998 to 2007. He was one of the first officers to respond on April 1, 1999 when Layne's body was discovered.

The dispute stemmed from Dordea bringing a civilian — who was participating in a ride-long program and observing Dordea perform police work — to the crime scene. Dordea accused the Murder in Alliance podcast in his initial complaint of falsely claiming he brought a date to the scene, compromising the integrity of the investigation.

Haupt's judgment entry says the foundation for the date comments on the podcast comes from a report from private practice criminal profiler Brent Turvey, who was brought in by Thorne's attorneys during his 2003 appeal to serve as an expert. In the report, Turvey alleged that Dordea responded to the call while on a date and then brought his date to the scene.

Turvey later wrote about the case in two books where he claimed Dordea brought a date to the scene.

According to court documents, Freleng, Hardin and Baldwin learned there was a civilian present at the crime scene while they were reviewing documents obtained through public records requests in preparation for the podcast. Freleng came across Turvey's expert report and books during the research process, court documents say.

The court ruled that Dordea failed to show the defendants acted with actual malice.

"In short, it is not enough that a false statement was made by Obsessed Network — and the Court does believe that the claim that Plaintiff was on a 'date' with (the civilian) is false," court documents say. "The statement must have been made by Obsessed Network with knowledge of its falsity or reckless disregard for whether it was false or not to establish actual malice."

Jakmides Mack said in an email that additional legal ground will be briefed in a December filing, but "the synthesis is that this is a case that should be decided by a Stark County jury on the facts.

"We feel confident the 5th District Court of Appeals will agree with our arguments, reverse the decision of the trial court and remand this case back, for a jury will determine these Defendants maliciously defamed Chief Dordea causing him significant damages," she wrote.

Reach Paige at 330-580-8577 or pmbennett@gannett.com, or on Twitter at @paigembenn.

This article originally appeared on The Repository: Judge dismisses Murder in Alliance podcast lawsuit