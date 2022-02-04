Judge dismisses lesser murder charge in Wesley Hadsell trial

A judge dismissed a lesser murder charge against Wesley Hadsell at the conclusion of his retrial Friday, leaving him to face charges of first-degree murder and concealing a dead body in the 2015 death of his adopted daughter.

Southampton Circuit Judge L. Wayne Farmer dismissed a second-degree felony murder charge, which is an unintentional killing committed during the commission of another crime, and carries a maximum penalty of up to 40 years in prison. In this case, the crime Hadsell was accused of committing during the commission of the murder of 18-year-old Anjelica “A.J.” Hadsell was administering drugs to her, defense attorney James Ellenson said.

Commonwealth’s Attorney Eric Cooke conceded at the end of his case that the state hadn’t presented enough evidence to win a conviction on that charge and agreed to dismiss it, Ellenson said.

A.J. Hadsell disappeared March 2, 2015, while spending her college spring break at home in Norfolk. The Longwood University freshman’s body wasn’t found until five weeks later, behind an abandoned house in Southampton County near the North Carolina border.

The Medical Examiner’s Office determined she died from “homicidal violence” and acute heroin poisoning. Three times the lethal amount of the drug was found in her system. Friends and family have said she was not a drug user.

GPS data found in Wesley Hadsell’s work van showed it had traveled to the site where her body was found from Norfolk two days after A.J. went missing. Police have said Hadsell told them he was the only one who had access to the van.

The defense rested its case Thursday without hearing directly from Hadsell, who declined to testify. Prosecutors finished rebuttal evidence Friday with two brief witnesses who offered evidence suggesting that a defense witness was wrong about seeing A.J. Hadsell on the day she went missing.

Closing arguments are scheduled to begin Monday morning and the case will go to the jury after that.

Wesley Hadsell wasn’t charged in the case until 2018, and his first trial ended in a mistrial in 2020 over a disagreement about what evidence the jury should be allowed to hear. His latest trial began last week in Southampton County Circuit Court.

The first-degree murder charge Hadsell still faces carries a maximum penalty of life in prison, while concealment of a dead body is punishable by up to five years.

Prosecutors have alleged that Hadsell wanted a sexual relationship with A.J. Hadsell. A.J. was 14 when her mother married Hadsell and he adopted her a couple of years later. A.J.’s mother had two other daughters at the time of the marriage and she and Hadsell had another daughter together.

The defense, however, has argued that A.J. Hadsell was depressed and suicidal after breaking up with her boyfriend and had been taking a prescription drug for migraines that can cause suicidal thoughts.

