Judge dismisses misdemeanor weapons charge against Kyle Rittenhouse

The judge presiding over the homicide trial of Kyle Rittenhouse on Monday dismissed the charge of possession of a dangerous weapon by a minor, ahead of the trial's closing arguments.

Driving the news: Rittenhouse was initially facing six charges — including first-degree intentional homicide — for allegedly shooting two men and injuring another during protests following the police shooting of Jacob Blake last year.

The misdemeanor weapons charge that was dismissed was seen as the most likely to achieve a conviction for prosecutors, according to AP. It carried a potential nine-month prison sentence.

The charge was thrown out over a technicality as to whether the length of the rifle Rittenhouse carried violated Wisconsin law.

What's next: The two sides are expected to deliver closing arguments after the dismissal.

