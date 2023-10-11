Judge dismisses murder charges against 1 defendant in York homicide where 100 shots fired

A York County judge has dismissed murder charges against one of three men accused in the shooting death of a 27-year-old man last year, in which nearly 100 bullets were fired.

Antonio Joseph Jones was originally charged with first-degree murder and homicide in the death of Shaheim Carr on July 6, 2022.

Last week, York County Court of Common Pleas Judge Maria Musti Cook dismissed the charges against Jones, throwing out the case.

"While the Commonwealth has an abundance of video footage of the vehicle used to transport the perpetrators to and from the scene of the homicide, there is no video evidence that identifies (the defendant) as one of the occupants of that vehicle or places him at the scene of the homicide," the judge's order read.

The defendant was charged on April 11, 2023, and on July 6, 2023, attorney Michael Diamondstein filed an omnibus pretrial motion, which included a request for discovery, suggesting the evidence was insufficient to move the case forward.

According to the judge's order, Detective Clark's identification of the defendant in this investigation "could have identified any number of Black males in York County."

"Mr. Jones is grateful that the court recognized what we alleged from the very start. This was simply nothing more than speculation to suggest he was involved in any way in this homicide," Diamondstein said.

Kyle King, spokesman for the York County District Attorney's Office, said the office is reviewing the order and considering options.

What happened

On the morning of July 6, 2022, in the neighborhood around West Philadelphia and North Newberry streets, camera footage shows Carr stepping out of his home just after 11 a.m.

As he walked to his car, four men got out of a gold Ford Fusion parked across the street in front of a vacuum shop, and all four began shooting at Carr.

The driver took a few steps toward Carr while shooting, then got back into the vehicle. The other three continued shooting as they walked toward Carr.

One of the men reloaded his gun before all three chased Carr into the breezeway. When they came out, one could be seen holding a cell phone and another had a bag. About five minutes after the shooting began, the men drove away in the Ford Fusion. Police said nearly 100 shots were fired.

A neighbor said it sounded like machine gun fire.

Rashad Colon and Jaquez Brown are currently facing homicide charges in the death of Shaheim Carr.

