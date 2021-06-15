Judge dismisses murder charges against Olympic gymnast Simone Biles’ brother

(Independent)

A judge has thrown out murder charges in the case involving Tevin Biles-Thomas, the brother of Olympic gymnast Simone Biles.

In court on Tuesday, a judge said there was insufficient evidence to charge Mr Biles-Thomas in the deaths of three individuals in a shooting in 2018 in the city of Cleveland, Ohio, on New Years Eve.

Defence lawyers said there was no forensic evidence connecting their client to the killings and that no witnesses testified that they saw Mr Biles-Thomas firing.

More follows...