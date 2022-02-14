Judge dismisses Palin's libel lawsuit against NYT
Judge dismisses Palin's libel lawsuit against NYT
Judge dismisses Palin's libel lawsuit against NYT
NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said on Monday he will throw out Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, after concluding that an editorial in the newspaper did not maliciously link the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate to a mass murder. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Palin's lawsuit must be dismissed because she failed to show the Times acted with "actual malice," the standard in lawsuits involving public figures. The judge ruled on the trial's eighth day while jurors were still deliberating, and did not inform them of his plan.
Whether it’s a Nicholas Sparks-type romance, a self-care day on the level of Beyoncé’s Me, Myself & I, or adorable platonic presents for our besties; we believe that affection is truly infectious, and we don’t want a cure. That being said, there’s no denying that traditional romantic unions — couples, throuples, and domestic partnerships — hold a formidable sway over this little holiday known as Valentine’s Day. So, to even Cupid’s playing field, we’re shedding some amorous light on the joys of
Mindy Kaling jokes that her daughter was "drunk on Persian cucumber" as she watched the football game with her mom
This is the fourth year the Cute Little Wedding Chapel has offered $14 weddings, and Honda offered two couples their dream honeymoon.
Senate Bill 1, which took effect Dec. 2, included a provision that makes it a crime for officials to send unsolicited applications to vote by mail.
State senator Louise Lucas tweeted side-by-side photos of herself and the other Black senator, which she told Gov. Glenn Youngkin to "study."
AB 257 would be a major problem if approved. | Commentary
When interior designer Emily Pueringer’s cousin Margaux Christianson first asked her to design her new home in Independence, Minnesota, the designer firmly said no three times before giving in. “We’ve all heard those stories about working with family. Margaux is like a sister to me, she’d just moved...
From Park Slope, Brooklyn, to the Upper East Side, every apartment or town house featured here is sure to thrill
Rams cornerback Jalen Ramsey got away with obvious pass interference on Bengals receiver Tee Higgins in a critical situation.
‘Worst-case’ climate change scenarios with up to 4ºC or 5ºC of warming are no longer possible, a new study has suggested.
Ahead of the 2022 Texas governor election, Greg Abbott looks to be ahead of potential candidates like Beto O'Rourke and yes, Matthew McConaughey, too.
New study finds Western U.S. megadrought is the worst in 1,200 years
A First World War training round and a 15th century French jetton are among treasures to have been discovered by excavators at the Tower of London.
The Tina Peters turmoil is only getting stranger — and more alarming.The latest: The Mesa County clerk — a prominent player in the unfounded theories about 2020 election fraud — kicked and cursed at police officers who were arresting her for resisting a search warrant, according to body camera footage released Friday.Stay on top of the latest market trends and economic insights with Axios Markets. Subscribe for freePeters, a Republican, attempted to prevent officers from obtaining her iPad on Tu
Each type of housing—condominiums, townhouses, and detached houses—has its pros and cons. Consider both your lifestyle and budget before deciding.
Lovina's Amish Kitchen: Taking time for coffee breaks with family
Bus travellers could face the “devastating impact” of services being cut by about a third in weeks unless emergency funding is extended to help routes survive, it has been warned.
Nearly three decades after her 3-year-old son was killed in a drive-by shooting that shattered the silence outside a Denver duplex, Sharletta Evans was the one piercing the stillness as she eased some of her pain by hammering the melted barrel of a rifle into a garden tool. The event held at a Denver church was part of a program run by the Colorado Springs-based nonprofit RAWtools, which draws inspiration from the Bible verse “They shall beat their swords into plowshares and their spears into pruning hooks.” RAWtools has disabled more than 1,000 firearms across the country since its inception in 2013, shortly after a gunman killed 20 first-graders and six adults at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Connecticut.
A judge said on Monday he will dismiss a defamation lawsuit by Sarah Palin, the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate, against The New York Times. Palin sued over a June 2017 editorial that incorrectly linked her to a January 2011 mass shooting where six people died and Democratic U.S. congresswoman Gabby Giffords was seriously wounded. *During his opening statement, Palin's lawyer Shane Vogt told jurors that his client was fighting an "uphill battle" to show the editorial reflected the Times' knowledge it was false and its "history of bias" toward her and other Republicans.