Judge dismisses Palin's libel lawsuit against NYT

Reuters

NEW YORK (Reuters) -A U.S. judge said on Monday he will throw out Sarah Palin's defamation lawsuit against the New York Times, after concluding that an editorial in the newspaper did not maliciously link the former Alaska governor and 2008 Republican U.S. vice presidential candidate to a mass murder. In an abrupt twist in a trial seen as a test of longstanding protections for American media, U.S. District Judge Jed Rakoff in Manhattan said Palin's lawsuit must be dismissed because she failed to show the Times acted with "actual malice," the standard in lawsuits involving public figures. The judge ruled on the trial's eighth day while jurors were still deliberating, and did not inform them of his plan.