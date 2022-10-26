Judge dismisses rape charges against two Knoxville men

Editor's note: On Sept. 22, 2020, Knox County Criminal Court Judge G. Scott Green dismissed charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape filed against David Leon Barbee and Torrian Watkins. The following report was published on Oct. 28, 2018.

Police arrested two men over the weekend on charges they raped a woman in South Knoxville last week, court records show.

David Leon Barbee, 21, and Torrian Watkins, 20, face charges of aggravated kidnapping and rape. They remained jailed Sunday in lieu of $500,000 bond.

Around 10 p.m. on Oct. 23, arrest warrants say Barbee and Watkins confronted a woman on Joe Lewis Road, forced her inside an apartment and pulled off her clothes.

Watkins is accused of raping the woman while Barbee held her down, according to the warrants.

A preliminary hearing has been set for Nov. 7.

This article originally appeared on Knoxville News Sentinel: Two Knoxville men charged with aggravated kidnapping, rape