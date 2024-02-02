Judge dismisses sexual abuse charges against Clyde-Savannah teens in locker room assault case

A Wayne County Court judge Friday dismissed sexual abuse charges against three Clyde-Savannah High School students accused of a locker room assault on a football teammate.

Defense lawyers for the three have maintained that there was not proof of a sexual assault. The three were accused of inserting the teenager with an object, but a physician's examination revealed no injuries, defense lawyers said.

Similarly, a video that circulated of the players in the apparent hazing incident also did not show proof of the alleged assault, defense attorney Michael Schiano has said.

County Court Judge Richard Healy dismissed the most serious charges Friday, ruling that the evidence was insufficient to support abuse charges. Lesser misdemeanor charges, including hazing, remain for prosecution.

Why were Clyde-Savannah students charged in the first place?

Acting Wayne County District Attorney Christine Callanan had maintained there was an injury. The matter went before a grand jury, and it indicted the three students on the sexual assault charge.

The school canceled its football season after reports surfaced of the Oct. 31 incident.

