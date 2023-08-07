Judge dismisses sexual assault charges against former 'Chopped' chef Shalom Yehudiel

A Bergen County judge dismissed sexual assault charges Monday against a former Teaneck restaurant owner, after determining the FBI had violated Shalom Yehudiel's rights by not turning over a disputed video.

State Superior Court Judge Christopher Kazlau dismissed the charges without prejudice, meaning they could be reinstated if new evidence comes to light, after a hearing at the county courthouse in Hackensack.

The 40-year-old kosher chef gained fame after appearing on the Food Network show "Chopped" in 2020. But he subsequently faced two lawsuits claiming sexual harassment, including one by a former employee at his restaurant, Humble Toast. He was arrested in March 2022 on charges of allegedly assaulting a third victim, who prosecutors said was underage.

Yehudiel, who could not be reached for comment on Monday, has denied the allegations.He had faced two counts of aggravated sexual assault, two counts of sexual assault, and one count of endangering the welfare of a child. The Bergen County Prosecutor's Office said it filed charges after the FBI had contacted the prosecutor's Special Victims Unit about allegations of sexual crimes involving a child younger than the age of 16 in Teaneck on more than one occasion.

Contestant Shalom Yehudiel during round 1, as seen on Chopped, Season 46.

Yehudiel’s lawyers argued prosecutors had omitted exculpatory evidence when the assault, which allegedly occurred in November 2021 was presented to a grand jury.

In his motion, Lee Vartan, one of the chef's attorneys, said the timeline regarding the sexual assault was impossible and that a potential eyewitness who disputed the allegations, David Mandigma, was never interviewed by authorities.

Additionally, Vartan argued there was video evidence that proved the eyewitness’ account that was never given to them.

Prior to charges being filed by the prosecutor’s office, the FBI investigated the claims, gaining access to the surveillance video referenced by Vartan. Kazlau said the prosecution provided two video clips to the defense that were given to them by the FBI but the FBI had unfettered access to the entire video, which covered the entire span of the alleged victim’s employment at the Humble Toast.

“The Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office has been unable to access the encrypted video,” Kazlau said, noting that while evidence is being withheld from the defense, it is not the fault of the prosecutor.

He said the prosecutor, Nicole Patton, has conducted herself with nothing but “integrity and honesty.”

The judge said the state is just as eager as the defense is to be able to access the full surveillance video since it is unknown what the full video shows. He said it is hard to know if the contents of the video prove Yehudiel’s innocence or not.

“It is inexplicable to this court why the FBI has not turned it over or provided the Bergen County Prosecutor’s Office with access thereby in turn providing the defendant with access,” Kazlau said. “Especially considering the nature and seriousness of the charges themselves. It has grave implications, not only for Mr. Yehudiel, but for the alleged victim as well.”

However, because the evidence is being withheld, it is a violation of Yehudiel’s due process rights, which led Kazlau to dismiss the charges. Because Kazlau dismissed the charges without prejudice, the charged could be refiled if the FBI were to turn over the full video and the video provides new evidence to bolster the state's case.

Despite dismissing the charges, Kazlau disagreed that Mandigma’s statement should have been presented to the grand jury. The judge said that Mandigma’s statement “doesn’t establish that a sexual assault did not occur” but “may actually corroborate [the victim’s] account that she and the defendant were going together in his office on Nov. 8, 2021.”

Kazlau pointed out that the victim’s statement never said anything about anyone being there and that Yehudiel would watch the security cameras to see if someone was approaching his office.

Shalom Yehudiel is the first "Chopped" contestant able to cook a kosher meal on the show.

He also agreed with the state regarding the employment records. The defense tried to argue that the victim’s timeline meant Yehudiel would have had to start sexually assaulting the victim from the day she started working. Kazlau said the victim reported that the sexual contact began on her third day at work. He said the defense’s argument was an attack on the victim’s credibility and would be more of an argument for trial.

Kazlau also did not agree that the prosecution somehow mislead the grand jury through “erroneous testimony” in Yehudiel’s response to the victim’s sexual text messages, which was questioned by the grand jury. He said he did not find it to improve the grand jury's decision-making and that the prosecution called a witness back to get clarification.

During the grand jury hearing, the victim admitted to sending Yehudiel texts that were sexual in nature and he would either not respond or tell her to call on the phone or through FaceTime.

A technician called as a witness before the grand jury testified about text messages pulled from the victim’s phone only spanned between mid-October 2021 and the beginning of November 2021 and that some of the messages may have been deleted.

"We are pleased with the court's decision, which vindicates Shalom's due process rights, and we are grateful that the court carefully considered and accepted our arguments," said attorneys Zach Intrater and Vartan, Yehudiel's attorneys in a statement.

Michael Gorokhovich, an attorney representing one of Yehudiel's accusers in a separate case that is still pending, said the dismissal was not on the merits of the case but on the failure of the Bergen County Prosecutor's Office. "This has nothing to do with Yehudiel being exonerated and everything to do with the prosecutor's office not doing what it's supposed to do to protect victims," he said.

The prosecutor's office declined to comment on that matter.

Previously, there was a different case brought by another former waitress from Yehudiel’s restaurant. "Her dismissal was civil and was based on her failure to show up for her deposition, which she found too traumatizing. That dismissal was procedural as well," said Gorokhovich.

The allegations against Yehudiel roiled the Orthodox Jewish community and prompted some patrons to avoid dining at Yehudiel's two Teaneck restaurants, Humble Toast and La Cucina Di Nava. Some called on the Rabbinical Council of Bergen County, which grants kosher certifications to revoke that designation from his two establishments as a result of the accusations.

The council first announced that Yehudiel would step away from daily operations until the matter was resolved and later said it would not renew its contracts with the chef. Both restaurants were sold in September of last year.

