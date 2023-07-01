Judge dismisses state manslaughter charge; federal case ongoing

This story contains descriptions of domestic violence. La Casa offers emergency shelter via walk-in between 8:30 a.m. and 5:30 p.m. or by calling 575-526-9513.

Charges against a man accused of killing his girlfriend during a fight in January were dismissed this week amid new rules in the district court.

David "Lucky" Aguilar, 27, was charged with voluntary manslaughter and possession of a firearm as a felon after police said he killed 42-year-old Rachel Miranda on Jan. 25, 2023.

Police said Aguilar and Miranda were in a relationship when they argued over a loaded shotgun. The shotgun belonged to Aguilar's friend, and Miranda didn't want the gun in their house on the 400 block of East Lucero Avenue. As they struggled, police said the gun went off, killing Miranda.

Police also said Aguilar was inconsistent about his story when asked what happened. They also said he and his friend left the house before police picked them up a few blocks away.

On June 23, Judge Conrad Perea dismissed the case. In his dismissal, Perea cited a new set of New Mexico Supreme Court rules called the case management order. The rules are meant to reduce a backlog of cases in district court by instituting more deadlines and requiring prosecutors and defense attorneys to meet more often.

In an order dismissing the case, Perea said the arraignment — which was scheduled for June 26, nearly five months after Aguilar's arrest — did not comply with the case management order. Perea dismissed the case without prejudice, meaning the case can be refiled if the District Attorney chooses to do so.

Gerald Byers, the Third Judicial District Attorney, said he planned on refiling the charges.

Regardless, the dismissal is not the end of the story. Shortly after his arrest, federal prosecutors charged Aguilar with possession of a firearm as a felon, which has a minimum sentence of at least a year. Federal court records show that the case is ongoing.

Justin Garcia covers public safety and local government in Las Cruces. He can be reached via email at JEGarcia@lcsun-news.com, via phone or text at 575-541-5449, or on Twitter @Just516Garc.

This article originally appeared on Las Cruces Sun-News: Judge dismisses state manslaughter charge; federal case ongoing