Judge dismisses two of nine charges against the man accused in the Legacy nightclub shooting

Gavin Stone, The Virginian-Pilot
·5 min read

An attorney for the man charged in connection with a quadruple shooting that injured four people — including a sheriff’s deputy — outside a downtown Norfolk nightclub in August argued in court Thursday that his charges should be dismissed.

Andrew Sacks, representing Tyshawn Gray, said “extreme provocation” by other club patrons led to the gunfire outside Legacy Restaurant and Lounge and that the prosecution’s evidence doesn’t show the malice toward the victims required to justify the charges.

But District Court Judge Joseph Lindsey referred seven of the nines charges against Gray to a grand jury, dismissing two for insufficient evidence.

Lindsey reviewed evidence presented by Commonwealth’s Attorney Ramin Fatehi, including surveillance footage from outside Legacy’s entrance and from a camera on the eastern face of the Virginia Maritime Association building at the corner of East Plume and Atlantic streets. Bodycam footage and photos taken by law enforcement also were presented. Fatehi’s seven witnesses included law enforcement who investigated the shooting and Deputy Ryan Moore, who was shot in the leg that night.

The footage showed the moment shots rang out as law enforcement and about 30 to 40 Legacy patrons were standing outside the entrance to the club. Moore, who was in uniform responding to a request to help with crowd control, is shown suddenly reaching for his left shin as he falls. At least one other victim is seen taking cover after apparently being struck by gunfire. The footage, played publicly for the first time, also showed a person matching Gray’s description walking out of Legacy with another individual — rounding the corner of the Virginia Maritime Association building and heading to a vehicle before going back toward Legacy. A few moments later, police detain Gray and the other person.

Gray appeared in court wearing an orange jumpsuit as his family members looked on. The defense did not present any evidence, but Sacks motioned to dismiss the charges on the basis that the prosecution did not have sufficient evidence of malice, saying that the prosecution had “at most” only made a case for reckless discharge of a weapon in public.

Sacks said the prosecution’s case is “not what the commonwealth cracked it up to be” and argued Gray had no intent to hurt any specific person prior to an altercation in the club which he called an “extreme provocation.” Sacks said Gray was the victim of a “brutal assault,” was “stomped” and then “dragged” out of the club. That’s the account Gray had givenpolice, and the prosecution’s witnesses said they corroborated it. The shooting took place a short time after the alleged assault without time for Gray to “cool down” and while he was “still in the heat of passion,” Sacks said, adding that his actions were an “overreaction.”

Additionally, Sacks described the evidence for the malicious wounding charges as “circumstantial” because no one testified to seeing Gray fire the shots. Sacks distinguished Gray’s actions from those consistent with malice by noting he didn’t walk up to the club to shoot people directly. Instead he could only be shown to have fired toward the crowd from a distance, “which unfortunately led to people being struck,” Sacks said. Gray also had no way of knowing there was law enforcement in the line of fire, according to Sacks.

The prosecution wasn’t allowed to respond to the defense’s motion. In an interview after the preliminary hearing, Fatehi said he believes the prosecution’s evidence shows the “epitome of malice” in Gray’s alleged actions. Asked why he handled this case personally, Fatehi said it was because this case easily could have been a homicide and he has always intended to have an active case load as commonwealth’s attorney.

Gray was charged with three counts of malicious wounding, four counts of use of a firearm in committing a felony, and one count each of malicious assault on a law enforcement officer and willful shooting of a firearm in public. Lindsey dismissed one malicious wounding charge and one count of use of a firearm in committing a felony. The violence in the early morning hours of Aug. 5 sparked a crackdown on downtown businesses by the city that resulted in several closures. Legacy had its permit revoked in September, though it was allowed to reopen last month without alcohol sales or entertainment, and with limited hours.

Lindsey dismissed the two charges after a witness was unable to identify one of the victims, and said it wasn’t clear a fourth person was shot based on the surveillance footage. Lindsey also noted the warrants were “generic” because they did not name which victim was connected to each charge of malicious wounding.

Officer Anthony Marquez, now a member of Norfolk’s SWAT team, detained Gray that night. Marquez testified that, while standing to the west of the Legacy entrance to Legacy in front of the neighboring storefronts, he heard about eight gunshots in quick succession. Marquez said he looked toward the Virginia Maritime Association building, where he saw a man in a white shirt at the corner of the building holding a dark object with his arm extended toward the crowd. The spot is where investigators identified eight Blazer .380 shell casings.

Marquez testified Gray was cooperative and polite as he approached him. Marquez said Gray alerted him about possessing a gun and allowed him to take the firearm, a Smith & Wesson M&P 380 Shield. The vehicle Gray is shown walking toward, a 2009 Dodge Ram pickup, was found to have his identification in the center console along with ammunition and a magazine behind the driver’s seat matching the gun taken from him. Fatehi also said there was a set of keys hanging out of the door when officers arrived on the scene.

Sacks motioned for bail at the end of the hearing, but Lindsey declined to consider it since Sacks hadn’t filed a separate motion.

As Gray was led out of the courtroom, a family member shouted, “We love you, man!”

Gavin Stone, 757-712-4806, gavin.stone@virginiamedia.com

